MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation awarded scholarships to five area seniors Friday, April 1 during surprise visits to their schools.
Five students have been awarded scholarships through the Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation for their college studies beginning this fall.
Each student will receive $500 per semester for a total of $4,000 for four years of school.
“The cooperative has a long-standing commitment to support the communities we serve,” Melissa Glenn, communications specialist at Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, said. “We are proud to continue investing in the future of our communities through this scholarship program.”
Students receiving scholarships were:
Olivia Beck, a senior at Croatan High School, planning to attend N.C. State University.
Maggie Pennell, a homeschool senior at Pearl Academy, planning to attend North Greenville University.
Matthew Edward Thomas Koegler, a senior at East Carteret High School, planning to attend Carteret Community College.
Sarah Grayson Edwards, a senior at West Carteret High School, planning to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
Samantha Babauta, a senior at Havelock High School, planning to attend UNC-Charlotte.
Funding for the scholarships is made possible by members who participate in Operation RoundUP. Each month, participants’ electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The funds generated are managed by a foundation board, selected by the cooperative's directors.
Since 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $420,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. Students who live in a residence served by the cooperative are eligible to apply. CCEC will begin accepting scholarship applications for 2023 on Jan. 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.