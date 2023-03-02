CHERRY POINT — Applications are now open for the Cherry Point Spouse Club (CPSC) Scholarship & Assistance grants and due by Wednesday, March 15.
The scholarship portion is for dependents under 23 years old and spouses. Assistance grants are for local businesses.
The CPSC on MCAS Cherry Point is a service organization composed of spouses of active duty and retired service members stationed on or living near MCAS Cherry Point. CPSC raises charitable funds from proceeds garnered from The Whistle Stop Thrift Store. Each spring, scholarships (for dependents (children and spouses)) and assistance grants are made available from the pool of these charitable funds.
For more information and to apply, go online at CherryPoinitSpouseClub.org.
