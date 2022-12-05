NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve.
The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures.
According to the federation, based in the Ocean community off Highway 24 between Morehead City and Newport, the 6,000-acre restoration project is among the largest of its kind in the nation.
The primary goal was to return the farmland to its original state to improve the water quality of estuaries downstream. This included restoring forested, freshwater and tidal wetland areas.
The project began in 1999 with help from the previous owner, Jimmy Winslow, the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, various other state agencies, many volunteers and federation members.
Dr. Lexia Weaver, the federation’s coastal scientist who for many years oversaw the project, said Monday she was pleased by the culmination.
“We’re so excited,” she said. “To see it finally finished is great. It’s a huge accomplishment.
“I was out there today, and it looks great. It’s doing a great job of protecting water quality in North River” and the creeks that run into it.
“We really appreciate all of the funding sources and all of the staff and volunteers who have worked on it,” Dr. Weaver continued. “There have been a lot of people involved in this since the late 1990s.”
Drainage ditches were plugged to keep stormwater runoff from the former farm from flowing into the shellfish waters of North River, Ward’s Creek and Jarrett Bay, and hundreds of thousands of trees were planted, as were countless marsh grasses.
The whole effort, Dr. Weaver said, began in 1999 when the federation bought 1,991 acres of land at North River Farms for $1.07 million with a grant from the state’s taxpayer-funded Clean Water Management Trust Fund. In 2002, the federation bought another 2,168 acres for $3.01 million with more funds from the state trust fund.
Among the agencies that have supported the project financially, providing grants and expertise. are the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Fish America Foundation, the N.C. Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Program and the N.C. Wetlands Restoration Program.
Bree Charron, a federation coastal engineer who has shepherded the project for the past six years, said Monday she was also excited to the see the long project officially complete, although she downplayed her six years of involvement in the two decades of work, giving deference to those who proceeded her.
She said the federation does not yet have definitive information on how much water quality has improved in the area, but she knows there is much less polluted runoff running from the land into the river and its tributaries.
Coastal Review Online, the news service of the N.C. Coastal Federation, provided some of the information for this article under a reciprocal publishing agreement with the Carteret County News-Times.
