RALEIGH — The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is seeking applications from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.
This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year.
“Tooth decay is the most common, chronic childhood disease, and children in North Carolina are three times more likely to miss school due to oral health-related issues,” Curt Ladig, chief executive officer of Delta Dental of North Carolina, said. “This year, we are delighted that our level of available funding has grown so that we might help more children who are lacking in resources receive better access to dental care and oral health education.”
Over the last 11 years, the foundation has received applications from and granted awards to organizations representing 40% of the counties in North Carolina.
“I would like to see the Smiles for Kids program grow to impact oral health initiatives in all 100 counties in the state,” Ladig said.
Upon submission, the Delta Dental Foundation will evaluate each application based on factors such as the program’s focus on children, potential value to the community, measurable results and the level of local community support it attracts.
Applications will be accepted now through Jan. 8. For applications, grant guidelines and more details, visit deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.
The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 1980, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. The DDF is dedicated to developing and enhancing partnerships and programs to improve oral and overall health and health equity. For more information, visit deltadental.foundation.
