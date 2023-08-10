EMERALD ISLE — An overflow crowd filled and spilled out of the town board of commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department Tuesday night.
Many of them were developers, homebuilders and contractors who spoke about relatively new rules they believe are costing them and their customers time and money.
It was a continuation of a trend that began several months ago, with residents and business owners using the public comment section of the agenda to express concerns as the Nov. 7 town commission election nears.
Tuesday night the first speaker was Ricky Taylor, who said he has worked in Emerald Isle since 1976.
“These new rules cause a lot of headaches,” he said. “And there are a lot of (undeveloped) lots left in Emerald Isle.
Bruce Rogers said he represented 30 builders and said new stormwater rules are causing construction delays, sometimes as much as three or four months before construction can commence.
Specifically, rules now require that all stormwater management plans submitted for developments must be professionally designed and that all must be inspected and approved by a design professional and reviewed by the town.
“I think there can be a better way if we can sit down and talk,” Rogers said.
Developer, businessman, resident and Carteret County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington said some of the rules create a logjam that costs time and money and will cost the town money as development slows. He said the town should pause the rules to solve the problem or do away with them.
Another contractor said because of all the extra work required, it can take up to four or six months to get a building permit and costs thousands of dollars more to get one than it did a short time ago.
Paxon Holz said a new oceanfront setback requirement – it increased from 10 feet to 15 feet – is devaluing properties and making it harder to plan projects on what essentially are smaller lots.
Others complained about a new rule that requires silt fencing before a project begins, and about inconsistent enforcement of rules on the placement of signs in street rights-of-way.
Speaker Jeff Ward, who is running for the town commission, said the town doesn’t pay enough attention to the maintenance and repair of culverts and drains, increasing flooding and pollution.
Wednesday, the day after the meeting, Town Manager Matt Zapp explained why the change was made.
“The town enhanced the marking process of the 35% natural vegetation areas on residential construction sites,” he said. “Silt fencing or construction fencing is currently required to visually delineate the 35% of a site that will remain undisturbed. Formerly, stakes and ribbon were acceptable methods for marking these areas.”
Zapp also said the town “routinely cleans its storm drains and jet-vacs storm lines. Following my arrival in 2019, the town of Newport assisted Emerald Isle with the mutual aid of the Newport vac truck to address Hurricane Florence-related issues. This effort allowed Newport to recover costs for use of their truck and manpower, while saving Emerald Isle nearly $40,000, versus subcontracting the extensive work.”
The manager added that within two years, the town has applied for and received American Recovery Plan Act funds – up to almost $68,000 – to purchase a Ditch Witch Storm Vac Trailer.
“The town staff is working to follow bidding guidelines, locate and purchase this new equipment at no cost to the local taxpayers,” he said.
He also noted that the town has applied for and received nearly $10 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for various projects and equipment purchases, again at no cost to local taxpayers. The public can view how that money is being used at: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/403/Current-Projects
Commissioners generally don’t reply to public comments during meetings.
But in their comment period at the end of the meeting, several did.
Commissioner Mark Taylor said he had taken a lot of notes during the comments Tuesday and thanked those who spoke for doing so.
Commissioner Floyd Messer said he hopes the town can get “some of these issues resolved” soon, and Commissioner Jamie Vogel said she believes there is “a lot of middle ground.”
