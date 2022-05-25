FILE - Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck speaks with reporters in Carteret County, N.C., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The families of four people – including three teens – who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, making the firms liable. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47 died when it descended into the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks.(WCTI-TV via AP, File)