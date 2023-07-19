MOREHEAD CITY — After close to three hours of testimony, discussion and debate Tuesday morning, a three-person N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries committee unanimously denied a hunting and fishing club’s challenge to a Morehead City man’s recently approved shellfish lease in South River.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee met at the division’s central district office.
The vote decided, for now, a petition Morehead City attorney Bryce Pike submitted May 4 on behalf of Lukens Island Timber Enterprises LLC, challenging division director Kathy Rawls’ approval of the lease for Tide Renovations LLC, a home improvement company registered to Chris Allen of Morehead City.
The 3-0 vote means the LLC will not get an automatic hearing before a judge from the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings.
Instead, the Lukens club’s option is to challenge the decision and lease in Superior Court.
After the committee’s vote Tuesday, when asked if his clients will appeal, attorney Pike said, “I have every expectation that they will.”
After the meeting, fisheries division public information officer Patricia Smith said, “A committee decision document will be put together and go out. The petitioner has 30 days from receipt of the decision document to appeal to Superior Court.”
The committee members are Rob Bizzell, chair of the fisheries commission and chair of the review committee; Steve Yuhasz; a retired professional land surveyor and attorney from Oak Island; and Sammy Corbett, a former fisheries commission chair and commercial fisherman and shellfish leaseholder from Hampstead.
Division Director Rawls approved the 3.72-acre bottom lease and water-column lease April 5 after a public hearing on Feb. 15.
Lukens Island Timber Enterprises, owner of the hunting and fishing club, contends that its riparian rights are infringed upon by the lease, which threatens its members’ use of duck blinds and use of the water for other recreational purposes, as well as plans for development of its onshore property in the relatively remote and largely undeveloped area.
Legally, to move the petitioners’ request to the Office of Administrative Hearings, the review committee had to find that the request has alleged that the decision is contrary to a statute or rule; that the petitioner is directly affected by the decision; and that the petitioner has alleged facts or made legal arguments that demonstrate that the request for the hearing is not frivolous.
Generally, the committee found Tuesday the petitioner had met the first two requirements, although members questioned the actual impact on the petitioners’ use of their property. However, the panel questioned a number of the club’s other claims, including that the lease creates unsolvable user conflicts in the waters, that the shellfish lease can’t provide enough harvestable shellfish to meet lease requirements.
The state’s official response to the petitioners’ notes – and committee members’ responses indicated – that there’s no evidence in the record to support those allegations.
Committee members also noted that while the club’s attorney said Tuesday that Lukens has duck blinds on the land – which could violate a rule that doesn’t allow leases within 250 feet of water-dependent structures – those blinds aren’t mentioned in the official club petition. Instead, the committee said, club members cited duck blinds in the water. And those blinds are in public trust waters, so they’re not truly private and can be used by anyone, no matter who built them, according to the division’s attorney, Christine Goebel of the state Department of Environmental Quality.
To approve a request for an administrative hearing, the committee had to find that the petitioner has alleged that the decision is contrary to a statute or rule; is directly affected by the decision and has alleged facts or made legal arguments that demonstrate that the request for the hearing is not frivolous.
While the committee agreed, at least in part, with the first two findings, it struggled with whether or not the club’s petition allegations were frivolous.
There were two motions before the final 3-0 decision, one by Yuhasz to approve the petition and one by Corbett to deny it. Each man voted against the other’s motion, so they both ended in 1-1 votes with chair Bizzell abstaining.
After a short break, the committee went through the petitioner’s alleged facts, and eventually found that several of them were frivolous, such as the claim that the lessee would not be able to meet production requirements set by division rules. Another one deemed frivolous was the allegation that user conflicts created by the lease are unsolvable.
A third claim deemed frivolous was that duck blinds are water-dependent structures, because blinds are not included in state statutes regarding water-dependent structures.
Committee member Corbett pushed the hardest, contending there was no way anyone could determine production of a lease in advance, and that he sees people fishing and boating and using crab pots in leases in the southern part of the coast.
The complete list of the LLC’s legal claims in Goebel’s written response to the petition is as follows:
1. N.C.G.S. § 113-202(a)(1) which requires a lease to produce shellfish in commercial quantities
where Petitioner argues that the closures approximately 150 yards south of this Lease Area
demonstrate that the Proposed Lease would often be closed to harvest, and the oysters harvested
could be contaminated.
2. N.C.G.S. § 113-202(a)(3) which requires a lease to be compatible with the lawful utilization
by the public of other marine and estuarine resources, including, but not limited to, navigation,
fighting and recreation.
3. N.C.G.S. § 113-202(a)(4) which states “Cultivation of shellfish in the leased area will not
impinge upon the rights of riparian owners” where Petitioner argues that the Proposed Lease
infringes on Petitioner’s riparian rights.
4. Session Law 1981-581 (SB 616) which makes it “unlawful to take [waterfowl] within 500 yards of
another person’s permanently established hunting location.”
5. 15A NCAC 02B .0202(59) where Petitioner argues that duck blinds are “water dependent
structures” and that this rule requires a 250’ setback from duck blinds as it does require setbacks
for boat ramps, piers, and other similar structures.
6. 15A NCAC 02B .0201. Petitioner lists this rule, which is the Environmental Management
Commission’s Anti-degradation rule, but does not explain how the proposed lease was issued contrary
to this rule.
7. 15A NCAC 03O .0201. Petitioner lists this rule, which is part of the MFC’s shellfish lease
rules, but does not explain how the proposed lease was issued contrary to this rule.
Corbett eventually made the successful motion to deny the petition.
Allen, the lessee, spoke only briefly during the meeting, saying that duck blinds – primarily poles sticking in the water, he said – are more hazardous to navigation than leases, which must be clearly marked. He also said he got the lease primarily for his son, who is a commercial fishermen, and noted there are two other, smaller leases nearby, offshore from the hunt club’s property.
Pike, the attorney for 16 members of the Lukens club, said part of the reason for the petition was the cumulative impact of a third lease, which is for not just the bottom, like the other two, but also for the entire water column.
Goebel said Allen’s lease is along only 1% of the Lukens LLC’s shoreline. She recommended the petition be denied.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
