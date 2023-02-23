GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
LOCATION: BEAUFORT, NC DISTRICT COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF CARTERET
COURT DATE: 02/24/23 TIME: 09:00 AM COURTROOM NUMBER: 0001
JUDGE PRESIDING :
COURTROOM CLERK :
PROSECUTOR :
:
:
:
:
NO. FILE NUMBER DEFENDANT NAME COMPLAINANT ATTORNEY CONT
*************************************************************************************
1 22CR 000602 ELLISON,VICTOR,MAURIC KEARNEY,R SFF ATTY:KENNEDY,JOE
(T)DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV PLEA: VER: C4966581
CLS:3 P: L: JUDGMENT:
(T)EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG PLEA: VER: C4966581
CLS:3 P: L: JUDGMENT:
2 22CR 344139 PAULSON,JARED,ADAM KEARNEY,RILEY, SFF ATTY:HANCOCK,JOEL,GR
BOND: $10,000 SEC
(M)MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE PLEA: VER:
CLS:A1 P: L: JUDGMENT:
3 22CR 706042 RESENDIZ,MAURO,LABRA POWELL,S,J SHP
(T)NO OPERATORS LICENSE PLEA: VER: 657H508
CLS:3 P: L: JUDGMENT:
