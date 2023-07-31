BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the owner and driver of a white construction van.
Police say the van is involved in an assault by vehicle that occurred at 5:50 p.m. on July 20 at the intersection of Front and Ocean streets.
Anyone with information on the van is asked to contact the police at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.