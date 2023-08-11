BEAUFORT - Two men were arrested in Pitt County after admitting to stealing a boat in Beaufort.
Brandon Mahany, 42, and roommate William Mills, 52, were both charged by the Pitt County Sheriff's Department with possession of stolen goods.
In a social media post from Pamlico County Sheriff's Department, deputies said a Stumpknocker boat and trailer were stolen from Beaufort and taken across the Minnesott Beach Ferry.
On Aug. 8, Pitt County deputies received a tip about the location claiming the boat and trailer were in the John Harris Lane area.
After following the lead, deputies found the stolen boat and trailer in a field stripped of many parts.
Deputies and N.C. Wildlife Officers obtained a search warrant for Mahany's property.
While searching Mahany's fields, woods and home, detectives found the motor and other parts that had been removed.
In addition to the stolen Stumpknocker, deputies say they found another boat and trailer that had been stolen from Morehead City in April in a similar stripped condition.
Mahany and Mills confessed to stealing the Stumpknocker and stripping it for parts.
The cases against Mahany and Mills are being investigated by Beaufort Police, Morehead City Police, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. DMV License and Theft division.
Deputies anticipate additional charges against the two will be filed.
Mahany received a $10,000 secured bond while Mills received a $2,500 secured bond.
Both men were released after posting bond.
