Crime Report
Charges were filed March 13-April 3 against these individuals by the departments listed, according to the records in the clerk of court’s office in Beaufort.
Carteret
Edward Sembler III, 54, Smyrna, charged March 13 with two counts of probation violation.
Jamie Leneave Dawson, 39, Swansboro, charged March 13 with one count of misdemeanor assaulting a government official or employee.
Charles Stanley Hunt Jr., 40, Newport, charged March 15 with one count of filing a false bomb report.
Kelsey Denise Richards, 29, Atlantic, charged March 15 with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Michael West, 51, Newport, charged March 16 with one count of manufacturing a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of selling a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of delivering a schedule IV controlled substance and one count of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Ryan David Davison, 31, Beaufort, charged March 16 with one count of assaulting a government official or employee and one count of communicating threats.
Ricky O’Neal Jones Jr., 37, Morehead City, charged March 16 with one count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one count of selling a schedule II controlled substance, one count of delivering a schedule II controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Justin Tyler Hudnell, 24, Newport, charged March 17 with one count of assault on a female, one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny.
Cody James Bell, 28, Newport, charged March 18 with one count of second degree trespassing, one count of communicating threats and two counts of injury to personal property.
Melissa Marie Godwin, 35, Morehead City, charged March 18 with one count of interfering with emergency communication, one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Keith Faircloth, 31, Deep Run, charged March 19 with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises.
David Corey Lupfer Jr., 30, Smyrna, charged March 19 with one count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
Kimberly Dawn McLaughlin, 34, Beaufort, charged March 19 with one count of obtaining property under false pretense, one count of uttering a forged endorsement and one count of felony probation violation.
Julie Marie Sanchez, 26, Morehead City, charged March 20 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Tina Louise Sloan, 48, Newport, charged March 21 with one count of simple assault and one count of interfering with emergency communications.
Glen Leroy Joseph, 31, Jacksonville, charged March 22 with one count of breaking and/or entering, one count of larceny after breaking and/or entering and one count of possession of stolen goods.
Isaac Ray Willis, 42, Harkers Island, charged March 22 with one count of assault on a female.
Michael Leland Coffey, 52, Newport, charged March 23 with one count of assault on a female.
Jered Christopher Hayes, 31, Morehead City, charged March 23 with one count of assault on a female and one count of assault inflicting serious injury.
Rachella Ann Marshall, 43, Sand Springs, Okla., charged March 23 with one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Ralph Harry Richards Jr., 71, Newport, charged March 24 with one count of assault by pointing a gun, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Benny Eugene Benton Jr., 59, Newport, charged March 25 with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises.
Michelle Constance Crudup, 60, Oriental, charged March 25 with two counts of felony probation violation outside the county.
Kendra Leann Lawrence, 30, Otway, charged March 25 with one count of driving with an expired registration card or tag.
Aaron Thomas Silvernale, 37, Asheville, charged March 25 with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Davon Jones, 21, Tar Heel, charged March 26 with one count of assault on a female.
Joseph McKenzie Bent, 25, Atlantic, charged March 27 with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Schellney Shamar Reels, 34, Beaufort, charged March 27 with two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of manufacturing cocaine.
Zachary Earl Rodney Musgrove, 20, Arapahoe, charged March 29 with one count of assault on a female and one count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
Ryan David Davison, 31, Beaufort, charged March 30 with one count of assaulting a government official or employee and one count of communicating threats.
Dominic James Ferrari, 31, Gloucester, charged March 31 with one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving with a revoked license and one count of second-degree trespassing.
Lance Hunter Taylor, 21, Newport, charged March 31 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
James William Young, 50, Morehead City, charged April 1 with one count of domestic criminal trespassing.
Melissa Dawn Gillikin, 41, Cedar Island, charged April 2 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Grant Thomas Barnum, 22, Peletier, held April 2 for extradition as a fugitive from another state.
Kenneth Bryan Hendricks II, 36, Beaufort, charged April 2 with one count of assault on a female.
Morehead City
Larry Paul Pittman III, 19, Newport, charged March 14 with one count of assault on a female, one count of injury to personal property, one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Emerald Isle
Axel Sloan Huerta-Vizcarra, 18, Durham, charged March 17 with one count of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, one count of assaulting a government official or employee and one count of resisting a public officer.
Pine Knoll Shores
Phillip Harrison Horne, 26, Greenville, charged March 14 with one count of assault on a female.
NC Highway Patrol
Rachella Ann Marshall, 434, Sand Springs, Okla., charged March 23 with one count of driving while impaired.
