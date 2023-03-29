DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR
JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE CHARLES VINCENT
COURTROOM CLERK : WENDY ROBINSON
PROSECUTOR : EVANS KISTLER
:
:
:
:
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER
*************************************************************************************
1 BAKER,ERIC,EMMANUEL DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV BENWAY,RYAN 23CR 700585
2 HUMPHREY,BRENT,EDWARD DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV ELSON,A,M 23CR 700752
3 LESLIE,ERIC MISDEMEANOR LARCENY JUSTICE,ZAF 23CR 227848
4 PALMER,RAHEEM,TESHAY DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV BENWAY,RYAN 22CR 704858
5 WARNEKE,LANDON,KEVIN MISDEMEANOR STALKING YATES,LILIA 23CR 202670
CYBERSTALKING YATES,LILIA 23CR 202670
* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT
** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.