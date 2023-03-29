carteret court

DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR

JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE CHARLES VINCENT

COURTROOM CLERK : WENDY ROBINSON

PROSECUTOR : EVANS KISTLER

:

:

:

:

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER

*************************************************************************************

1 BAKER,ERIC,EMMANUEL DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV BENWAY,RYAN 23CR 700585

2 HUMPHREY,BRENT,EDWARD DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV ELSON,A,M 23CR 700752

3 LESLIE,ERIC MISDEMEANOR LARCENY JUSTICE,ZAF 23CR 227848

4 PALMER,RAHEEM,TESHAY DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV BENWAY,RYAN 22CR 704858

5 WARNEKE,LANDON,KEVIN MISDEMEANOR STALKING YATES,LILIA 23CR 202670

CYBERSTALKING YATES,LILIA 23CR 202670

* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT

** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED

