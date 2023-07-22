A Morehead City man was arrested one block from the the city's police department building and is now facing drug charges after being
Willie Terry Lewis III, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Narcotics Detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest occurred on Fisher St, one block from the Morehead City Police Department, and was made following an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics. During the search of Lewis's home, approximately two ounces of cocaine, more than five ounces of marijuana, and U.S. currency (drug proceeds) were seized.
Willie Terry Lewis III is currently in custody at the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond. Lewis si charged with 2 counts trafficking In cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 Ft of school, maintain dwelling for the sale and storage of controlled substances possession w/ Intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.
