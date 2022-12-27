KENNETH "GENE" RIGGS, Beaufort
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years.
Louise Johnson, Newport
Louise Johnson, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Debra Albus, Atlantic
Debbie Jean Albus, 65, of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home in Atlantic. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 29 at 4:00pm at the Boy Scout Hut in Davis. Debbie was known for her love of cooking and her family. She never let anyone go hungry and was always willing to help the less fortunate.
Marquerite Seely, Marshallberg
Marguerite Seely, 91, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Sea Level. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Through The Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 at the church on Thursday.
MARY LEE HURDLE, Emerald Isle
Mary Lee Hurdle, 85, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, peacefully at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Emerald Isle Baptist Church at a later date. Mary Lee was born on March 11, 1937, in Bucklesberry, North Carolina, to the late Kinsey and Clara Bell Elmore. She grew up in Bucklesberry and graduated from LaGrange High School in 1955.
