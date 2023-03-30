Ramona Pennington, Newport
Ramona Dawn Pennington, 81, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Ramona, along with her husband Paul, were proud owners of Pennington Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge, WV for over 30 years.
Paula Dailey, Beaufort
Paula Dailey, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home. Services will be private. A full obituary is forthcoming. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CATHY GASKILL, Beaufort
Cathy Gaskill, 69, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 3rd at Atlantic Community Cemetery. Cathy was born on December 20, 1953, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Ralph Gaskill and Agnes Carolyn Gaskill.
MICHAEL R. JONES, Morehead City
Michael R. Jones, 73, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2nd at Munden Funeral Home. Full obituary forthcoming.
JULIA ROSEMARY MCCULLEN, Morehead City
Julia Rosemary McCullen, 71, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Julia, known to all as Rosemary, was born on December 13, 1951, in Grantham, North Carolina, to the late Billy and Glady McCullen.
DEMETRIO MARRA, Havelock
Demetrio Marra, 57, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. His family will celebrate his life at a later date. Demetrio was born on June 30, 1965, in Volturara Irpina, Italy, to the late Fiore and Phyllis Marra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.