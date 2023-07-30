BEAUFORT - Carteret County deputies arrested Christopher Mejia, 26, of Scallop Ct, Beaufort and Alyssa Marie Nelson, 31, of Gillikin Rd, Otway Friday following the 2022 overdose death of Chandler Stewart, of Country Living Lane in Morehead City.
Mejia and Nelson were both identified by detectives as having sold the opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of 25-year-old Stewart.
Both Mejia and Nelson have been charged with one count each of second degree murder and death by distribution.
Both are being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000.00 bond each.
Both are scheduled for their first court appearance July 31.
District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “ this is another case investigated by Sheriff Buck and his Deputies in which we are going to prosecute two individuals for providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Drugs kill and those responsible must be held accountable in our justice system."
