Crime Reports

Charges were filed March 25 – 31 against these individuals by the departments listed according to the records in the clerk of court’s office in Beaufort.
Carteret County
Corey Gray Avery, 29, Swansboro, charged March 25 with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.
Lisa Marie Collins, 29, Swansboro, charged March 25 with one count of criminal contempt.
Jason David Inman, 36, Newport, charged March 25 with one count of probation violation.
Renee Marie Reukauf, 44, Newport, charged March 25 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, one count of selling and delivering a schedule III controlled substance, three counts of selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Jenna Michelle Ferrari, 32, Glouster, charged March 29 with one count of criminal contempt.
Cheyenne Richea Gates, 26, Havelock, charged March 29 with one count of clinical social worker violation.
Kerry Coolidge Marbley, 55, Newport, charged March 29 with one count of probation violation.
Wendy Riggs McNeill, 45, Maysville, charged March 29 with one count of criminal contempt.
Bobby Dale Scott, 62, Newport, charged March 29 with one count of communicating threats.
Destiny Michelle Smith, 28, Warrensville, charged March 29 with one count of misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of felony probation violation.
Matthew Andrew Moss, 31, Newport, charged March 31 with one count of financial card fraud.
Morehead City
Michael Joseph Harnois, 68, Morehead City, charged March 27 with one count of abusing a disabled or elderly person, causing injury.
Deandre Stephaun Jimmerson, 28, Garner, charged March 31 with
Beaufort
Stephanie Lynn Hart, 38, Beaufort, charged March 26 with one count of aiding and abetting larceny.
Quentia Felton, 42, Morehead City, charged March 27 with one count of assault and battery.
William Dave Guthrie Jr., 43, Newport, charged March 29 with one count of assault on a female and one count of interfering with emergency communication.
NC Highway Patrol
Jessica Dawn Piner, 47, Beaufort, charged March 26 with one count of driving while impaired.
Bradley Eric Brown Jr., 40, Newport, charged March 31 with one count of driving while impaired.
Emerald Isle
Andre Thomas Eley, 22, Pitman, N.J., charged March 26 with one count of simple affray and one count of intoxicated and disruptive.
Drew Curtis Hartley, 62, Holly Ridge, charged March 26 with one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving with a revoked license for an impaired revocation.
Christopher Julius Claus, 46, Jacksonville, charged March 31 with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Atlantic Beach
Thomas Jeffery Williamson, 56, Wilmington, charged March 29 with one count of intoxicated and disruptive behavior, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana up to ½ an ounce.
