DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR
JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE ANDREW WIGMORE
COURTROOM CLERK : ALLISON MERKLEY
PROSECUTOR :
:
:
:
:
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER
*************************************************************************************
1 WALLACE,MICHAEL,WAYNE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON FERREIRA,PA 23CR 339551
POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM FERREIRA,PA 23CR 339551
2 WILLIAMS,KIMBERLY,ANN SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865
SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865
PWIMSD SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865
M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865
* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT
** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED
