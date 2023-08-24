carteret court

DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR

JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE ANDREW WIGMORE

COURTROOM CLERK : ALLISON MERKLEY

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER

1 WALLACE,MICHAEL,WAYNE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON FERREIRA,PA 23CR 339551

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM FERREIRA,PA 23CR 339551

2 WILLIAMS,KIMBERLY,ANN SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865

SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865

PWIMSD SCH II CS KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK KILGORE,PHI 23CR 375865

* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT

** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED

