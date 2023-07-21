CARTERET COUNTY — Timothy Denis Gray, 42, of Deep Run has been arrested on warrants obtained by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Carteret Sheriff’s detectives have been investigating Gray since the incident was first reported in late 2021 for crimes that occurred in 2016.
Warrants were issued in 2022, but Gray managed to stay under the radar while bouncing among Craven, Lenoir and Wayne counties.
Lenoir County B-shift deputies patiently waited to capture Gray in the early morning hours of July 21. Gray was transferred from the Lenoir County jail back to Carteret County.
Gray has been charged with first-degree rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Gray is now being held in the Carteret County jail under a $450,000.00 bond.
