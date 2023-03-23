DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR
JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE DAVE MCFADYEN
COURTROOM CLERK : ALLISON MERKLEY
PROSECUTOR : EVANS KISTLER
:
:
:
:
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER
*************************************************************************************
1 REED-PEREZ,ASHTON,MICH SPEEDING 108/45 CASNER,S,M 22CR 703008
RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER CASNER,S,M 22CR 703008
2 WAY,SAMUEL,EASON,III MISDEMEANOR STALKING BLOOM,DEANN 21CR 050300
3 WAY,SAMUEL,EASON,III MISDEMEANOR STALKING JACKSON,CHR 21CR 050301
* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT
** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.