carteret court

DISTRICT COURT TRIAL CALENDAR

JUDGE PRESIDING : HONORABLE DAVE MCFADYEN

COURTROOM CLERK : ALLISON MERKLEY

PROSECUTOR : EVANS KISTLER

:

:

:

:

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER

*************************************************************************************

1 REED-PEREZ,ASHTON,MICH SPEEDING 108/45 CASNER,S,M 22CR 703008

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER CASNER,S,M 22CR 703008

2 WAY,SAMUEL,EASON,III MISDEMEANOR STALKING BLOOM,DEANN 21CR 050300

3 WAY,SAMUEL,EASON,III MISDEMEANOR STALKING JACKSON,CHR 21CR 050301

* MISSING/INVALID CHECK DIGIT

** DEFENDANT NEEDS TO BE FINGERPRINTED

