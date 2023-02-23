BROAD CREEK — Carteret County deputies are seeking information regarding those responsible for causing damage to the grass and a lacrosse goal post at Croatan High School over the weekend.
Carteret County officials reported a dark colored Jeep Compass was cutting shines (doing donuts) on the athletic field at Croatan High School when the vehicle struck the goal post. The suspect vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror and may have sustained damage to the bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO.
You do not have to provide your name to be eligible for a cash reward.
