Jack Davis, Beaufort
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City
Sergeant Kristopher "Kris" James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris's life with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home.
CYNTHIA ANNE FOUNTAIN, Greenville
It is with heavy hearts that we tell of the passing of Cynthia Ann Fountain. Cyndie passed the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5 a.m., having lost a valiant battle with cancer. Unsurprisingly, she put up one heck of a fight.
JOHN R. KAUFMAN JR., Havelock
John R. Kaufman Jr., 61, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Pittsboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, August 29th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner.
CASSANDRA "CANDY" COLE, Morehead City
Cassandra "Candy" Cole, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
