RESULTS

DEC. 7

Wrestling County Cup

Croatan 39, West Carteret 33

Croatan 72, East Carteret 12

West Carteret 69, East Carteret 3

DEC. 8

Boys Basketball

West Carteret 79, East Carteret 49

Pamlico 67, Croatan 46

Girls Basketball

East Carteret 43, West Carteret 39

Croatan 37, Pamlico 30

Swimming

East Carteret & West Carteret @ New Bern

Indoor Track

West Carteret & East Carteret @ Croatan

UPCOMING PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

DEC. 10

Basketball

Croatan @ East Carteret

Wrestling

Beast of the East

Swimming

West Carteret @ Winterville

DEC. 11

Basketball

West Carteret @ Wayne Country Day

Wrestling

Beast of the East

East Carteret @ Eagle Invitational

Swimming

Croatan @ Washington

Indoor Track

Croatan @ JDL

