RESULTS
DEC. 7
Wrestling County Cup
Croatan 39, West Carteret 33
Croatan 72, East Carteret 12
West Carteret 69, East Carteret 3
DEC. 8
Boys Basketball
West Carteret 79, East Carteret 49
Pamlico 67, Croatan 46
Girls Basketball
East Carteret 43, West Carteret 39
Croatan 37, Pamlico 30
Swimming
East Carteret & West Carteret @ New Bern
Indoor Track
West Carteret & East Carteret @ Croatan
UPCOMING PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
DEC. 10
Basketball
Croatan @ East Carteret
Wrestling
Beast of the East
Swimming
West Carteret @ Winterville
DEC. 11
Basketball
West Carteret @ Wayne Country Day
Wrestling
Beast of the East
East Carteret @ Eagle Invitational
Swimming
Croatan @ Washington
Indoor Track
Croatan @ JDL
