Sandra DeFelice, Newport
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Debbie Chadwick, Beaufort
Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She leaves behind husband, Darrel Chadwick of Beaufort; daughter, Elaine Jones of Beaufort; two brothers, Johnny and wife, Evelyn Merriell of Pink Hill, and Jerry Merriell and wife,
Penny Rose, Morehead City
Dorothy "Penny" Rose, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Penny was born June 26, 1946 to her parents Elaine and Curtis Rogers in Charleston, SC. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL with her brothers and sisters Hal, Brenda, Gail, Danny, and Neil. Penny graduated from Paxon Senior High School before going to work at Southern Bell.
PABLO GOMEZ JR., New Bern
Pablo Gomez Jr., 75, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at ECU Medical Center. His funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m.
JAMES "JIMMY" BYRD, Crab Point
James “Jimmy” Byrd, 75, of Crab Point, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, surrounded by family. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 20th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
ROSE STANCILL PITTMAN, Newport
Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
