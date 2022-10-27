CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29.
The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made to defend the nation safe.
The weekend will kick off with a captains’ meeting and dinner at the Waterway Inn on Cedar Point Blvd. on Friday, Oct. 28, where the captains and veterans will be introduced. The next day, participants will hit the water for a day of fellowship and fun.
Catches in various species categories will be measured by length as opposed to weight, and catch-and-release will be encouraged. Winners will get to choose from a variety of donated prizes – and receive bragging rights of course!
For more information, call Eliza Irwin, CCANC account coordinator, at 919-277-1151.
