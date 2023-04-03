Atlantic Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Atlantic Elementary School:
Third grade: Finn Arthur, Gatlin Brewer, Gabriel Gillikin, Ava Johnson, Sydney Lawrence and Tyler Nicols.
Fourth grade: Jada Gavetti, Jordan Masser, Arabella Mastropierro Emery Mitchell and Aubrey Styron.
Fifth grade: Ethan Gillikin and Madolynn Saunders.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Taylor Barnes, Landen Davis and Martin Nelson.
Fourth grade: Kenley Dunn, Alex Garner, Kaainon Lear, Kinsley Spaid and Lilianna Styron.
Fifth grade: Jayden Becton, Mary-Jane Becton, Brayden Fuchs, Phillip Goodwin and Gabriel Smith.
Morehead City Primary
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Primary School:
Third grade: Sebastian Angel, Lindsay Atkins, Eva Baker, Abigail Bogue, Zachary Boston, Arya Castonguay, Sultana Chahba, Cannon Chisenhall, Livie Cosgrove, Michael Currie, Blaine Engelhard, Latham Everhart, Carter Ferree, Charlotte Foster, Brody Gaines, Piper Gillikin, Wyatt Griggs, James Hill, Cormick Kelley, Eleanor Klibansky, Zoey Mabolo, Creighton McNeil, Nathan Muns, Jace Murrell, Addison Newkumet, Lily Oakes, Ellis Ostrowski, Niall Reedy, Brooks Roberson, Piper Schultz, Madison Schwartz, Ayden Simmons, John Suralik, Callie Waterman, Emma Wheeler and Chase White.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Izzabellah Baker, G’amanni Bisesi, Hudson Boucher, Parker Brothers, Jakob Bullins, Brionna Camilo, Sadie Carney, Lilah Chambers, Remington Collins, Anna Decker, Layla Erickson, Ava Fertall, Arian Gargone-frazier, Haigan Gray, Carson Guthrie, Karen Hernandez-Lopez, Jazlyn Hom, Noah Huynh, Aaliyah Jackson, Nicolas Jeronimo-Monarca, Mary Johnston, Anne Lawrence, Henry Lawrence, Christoper Machuca Orellana, Lydia Marion, Angelina Marquez-Ramos, Antonio Mendez-Sansores, Ivy Monroe, Makenna Moore, Dominic Olney, Thomas Payne, Jolene Prapuolenis, Riley Preswich, Brody Ratcliffe, Scarlet Rice, Emily Robinson, AHayden Schultz, De’aundre Stewart, Savannah Swain, Kaylee Swisher-Arnold, Sarah Tran, Jarrett White, Ashton Williams and Alexander Willich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.