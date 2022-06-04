Following is the Croatan High School Class of 2022:
Shon Alves, Alexander Amato, Kaili Andre, Jamie Antinore, Jennette Antinore, Jennifer Arias-Sandoval, Alex Barnes, Brooks Barnett, Dylan Barrett, Hawley Barrows, Brian Bautista, Olivia Beck, Ashley Beeker, Avah Beikirch, Owen Bellamy, Gavin Berry, Ashby Bleau, Tyler Bogey, Kyleigh Bolt, Garrett Boucher, James Bowling, Joseph Bricker, Odin Bright, MacKenzie Bullock, Nicole Burkett, Maeve Burns, Brayden Call, Carlie Campbell, Robert Carlson, Zachary Chambers, Dakota Clark, Christopher Clay, Charles Coates III, Kayly Connor, Anthony Coppa, Garrett Cortese,
John Daffron, Clayton Daniels, Josiah Daugherty, Greyson DeBeasso, Emma DeGroff, Emma Dominy, Quincey Doneghy, Christian Drawhorn-Sloan, Madison Duke, Patrick Dunbar, Adam Dweikat, Drake Egan, Grace Egerton, Brent Eilertson, Eva Emory, Leo Ervin, Cameron Esteve, Khivan Evans, Molly Fahy, Phillip Falls, Matthew Felipe, Spencer Fenner, Cameron Ferri, Benjamin Futral, Alex Gilliam, Elana Gipson, Giorgio Gomez, Landon Gray, Jacob Green, Joseph Hamilton, Tiffany Harris, Carlie Hazlett-Davis, Jake Holt, Madeline Honaker, Hollis Houser, Noah Houtz, Samuel Hoy, Nicholas Huff, Donald Huffman III, Chloe Hunsinger,
Hayley Jernigan, Ella Johnston, Luke Kahrimanovic, Georgia Ketchum, Abigail Kimzey, Bethany Kimzey, Evan King, Chase Kirkwood, Mary-Jane Klaumann, Theresa Kutt, Emma Lane, Robert Leonardo, Brian Libby, Colton Lieske, Raven Littrell, Rylee Littrell, Shania Locklear, Kenneth Lombreglia, Audrey Maddix, Joshua Mancini, Nicholas Mancini, Sean Manning, Jair Marquez-Munoz, Brianna Martins, Adam Matas Jr., Laura Maurer, Caroline McAloon, Kelsey McAloon, Joseph McCabe, William McCabe, Andrew McClain, Matthew McCray, Nolan McGehee, Croft McLean, Ashley Melton, Tim Merry Jr., Dominic Metcalf, Grace Meyer, Ryan Michalowicz, William Milano, Elijah Miller, Maria Miranda-Jimenez, Madison Mitchell, Gracen Moore, Katelyn Moss Leonard,
Cody Mullennex, Owen Nelson, Claire Nickson, Diamond Nieves-Gonzalez, Genesis Notter, Bella O’Briant, John O’Leary, Alexa Odom, Austin Odom, Gavin Odom, Dalton Ouert, Joshua Owens, Isabell Pacillas, Aydin Pappas, Ethan Payne, Lily Peoples, Lara Philips, Devon Pinzel, Ava Polakowski, Natalie Pollock, Juliette Pottier, Hannah Prather, Zach Pridgen, Arianna Pritchett, Zachary Pruett, Cody Raymond, James Reardon, Dylan Reed, Patrick Reindel, Graham Riggs, Gavin Rodgers, Colten Rodriguez, John Rouse III, Grayson Rudolph, Devein Russell,
Isabella Samsel, Matthew Scott, Benjamin Seaberg, Noah Shaul, Eliot Simonette, Kaylie Slicker, Stephen Somogy, Paige Stern, Owen Stewart, Gustave Stoehrer, Gentry Straub, John Sugg, David Suitt, Cora Taylor, Cameron Thornton, Elaina Todd, Landen Trott, Trenton Walker, Kathryn Waters, Christopher Watts, Adaline Wawrzyniak, Sarah Webb, Mia Wertz-Gualdoni, Carter Whalen, Ashley Williams, Shelby Wilson, Dustin Winberry, Hunter Wood, Emily Wyatt, Madison Zaiden, Navaya Zales and Dezaree Zudonyi.
