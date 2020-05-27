NEWPORT – Logan Morris of Newport recently received the Mathematics Student of the Year Award from the University of Mount Olive. Mr. Morris is a senior mathematics major.
The award is given to an upper-class student who has excelled in mathematics as determined by the department of mathematics.
Mr. Morris is one of the most accomplished math majors in the history of UMO, according to a press release from the college. His math GPA is the highest ever of any math major who has earned the majority of their semester hours at UMO.
Mr. Morris has served as a math tutor and supplemental instruction leader during his college career.
