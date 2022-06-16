Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Easton Corbett, Ariella Concalves, Jeremiah Greene, Sophia Jones, Victoria Kurek, Jaxon Lego, Sarah Piner, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle and Harper Wooten.
Fourth grade: Ellie Atkinson, Ella Bodnar, Lily Johnson, Sophia Nguyen, Brinley Quillen, Kelsey Roberts, Layla Shuff, Mason Wade, Mason Wank and John Warren II.
Fifth grade: Lathan Allison, Jeremiah Aneloski, Ella Bowden, Maxtin Edenfield, Aurora Goodyear, Kara Graham, Lily Guthrie, Dominique Heege, Braiden Howard, Bailey McKay, Eshan Naik, Claire Tawney, Hayden Taylor and Grayson Tufts.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: McKenna Asbury, Kaliegh Avery, Anderson Bass, Piper Bennett, Bradley Brown Jr., Emaline Caison, Lily Cartwright, Guiliana D’Anton, Lillian Daley, Mckenzie Elliott, Sonny Guthrie, Taylor Hansley, Gavin Hedrick, Alana Inabnitt, Robert Jenkins Jr., Jayna Margaria, Lily Mason, Carleigh Mesimer, Brody Moots, Isabella Mounce, Fabiola Oliveras, Michael Pritchard, Christian Pritchett, Harper Purdy, Madison Quillen, Emory Rinehart, Nereyda Salvador Lorenzo, Alexandria Shuff, Cohen Stamper, Kane Strozzo, Nayela Suggs, Darren Sun, Gracelyn Swartzendruber, Francesa Todd and Charlotte Xolo.
Fourth grade: Charlie Davis, Kayla Garner, Knox Haupt, Christian Hill, Layla Lewis, Easton Lindquist, Ruby Matice, Olivia Merrell, Gianna Michaux, Niylah Murphy, Jackson Parish, Ian Plisko, Donovan Reels Jr., Noelle Robertson, Lucas Sheehe, Gabriel Shields, Joseph Stephens Jr., Keelyn Timko, Mia Yancey and Hayden Young.
Fifth grade: Nicholas Allen, Maddox Barrow, Emily Barrowman, Talon Cole, Alyssa Cunningham, Justina Dade-El, Connor Edwards, Aubrey Forsythe, Abigail Furr, Addyson Garner, Ayden Gibson, Bethany Hall, Carter Hedrick, Logan Hibbs, Jordan Hill, Cadence Howell, Richard Howes, Eli Jackson, Shameria Johnson, Dalton Klorres, Quintin Kuhn, Nathan Lawrence, Mahayla Lewis, Dylan Mace, Ameerah Martin, Lillian Martinez, Haidynn McQueen, Tatiana Medina-Bex, Aydenlee Menard, Reaghan Mensch, Ayden Mims, Mason Morton, Mason Quillen, Skylar Robinson, Lucia Sangabriel, Charlote Schulz, John Soult, Owen Statler, Sophia Stephens and David Windham.
Newport Middle School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Middle School:
Sixth grade: Brant Atkinson, Caden Bennett, Connor Dabbs, Skyeanne Fury, Ayden Hauser, Christian Lewis, Cassidy Mace, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall, Joshua McGovern, Colby O’Neal, Kasey Patton, Anna Shortway, Hailey Skarweski and Emma Warner.
Seventh grade: Zachary Daley, Noah Jackson, Hailey Klott and Rebecca McBride.
Eighth grade: Logan Cyr, Rylie Dabbs, Lorelei Disney, Alexis Grenier, Jillian Haugen, Emily Hollingsworth, Edgar Lara-Rodriguez, Luis Lara Torres, Emma Leary, Lily Rogers, Bobby Scriven, Lincoln Strump and Heath Windham.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: DeJarvis Braxton Jr., Briar-Patrick Carroll, Trinity Cole, Rachael Cox, Carolina Garcia, Camdan Gillman, Kaleb Giossi, Mandalynn Greenhill, Kyndall Griffin, Jenelle Haugen, Kayli Hilburn, Emma Johnson, Jaclyn Lema, Dylan Ligi-Winer, Cooper McClenny, James McDonald, Caelynn Mesimer, Evan Nunn, Wyatt Patterson and Noah Velueta.
Seventh grade: Mason Alpert, Lacey Atkinson, Sophie Becker, James Bender, Temple Carter, Andrina D’Anton, AnaKay Ehrler, Camden Felton, Nathan Fields, Leslie Fuentes-Gomez, Jayda Goins, Aydan Hunt, Alyssa Klutz, Carter Lindquist, Kaelyn Margoupis, Yazmine Morgan, Lilly Mutch, Emily Ramey, Edgar Regil Perez, Arlecia Smith and Molly Wank.
Eighth grade: Landen Burakowski-Palase, Dakota Colvell, Hayden Covos, Jasmine Garland, Jackson Greene, Oliver Horne, Dylan Kriebel, Kayana Lewis, Carson Lilly, Avery Markezich, Carolina Maxwell, Noah Miller, D’Jabrien Murray, Samara Newkirk, Ayden Rock, Emma Rodriguez, Hailey Sargent, Cheyenne Sawyer, Wyatt Shields, Avery Stroud, James Thompson, Jacob Tryon, Jasmine Ward and Gavin Willis.
