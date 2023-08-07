MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Stuff the Bus school supply distribution will take place between 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Parkview Baptist Church at 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, and donations are still needed to meet the anticipated needs.
The church partners with the Carteret County Public School System to sponsor the school supply distribution, with the bulk of donations normally coming through supply collection drives held at Staples and Walmart the last weekend of July. Supplies are made available to county families needing a hand-up with school supplies for their children.
However, this year the Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist, who organizes Stuff the Bus, said donations were down.
“I’m not sure what happened this year but donations were way down from the past,” he said. “But we would like to thank all those who gave.”
He added that those still wanting to donate items or make monetary donations can do so.
“If people want to drop off supplies they can bring them by the church,” he said. “Monetary donations can be made to the church or to the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation.”
In addition to school supplies, new shoes will be given away and hairstylists will be on hand Aug. 9 to provide free haircuts to students. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and the public school system.
A second distribution will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Newport Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School, Bogue Sound Elementary School and Beaufort Elementary School. However, hair stylists and other booths will not be set up for this distribution.
Students report back to public school classrooms Aug. 28.
Some items for distribution were collected during supply drives July 28-30 at Staples and Walmart, as well as through other donors. However, Carswell said since giving was down this year, the church and the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation are contributing to make up the difference to ensure there are adequate supplies.
He especially thanked Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort, which donated $5,400 worth of new shoes.
Carswell continued that he anticipates the needs will be great this year because many families are struggling.
Items being given away for elementary-age students include: pencils, markers, crayons, large ruled notebook paper, colored pencils, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, pencil bags or boxes and erasers (pink standard).
Items being given away for middle and high school students are: college ruled loose leaf notebook paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, colored pencils, note cards, pens, glue sticks and highlighters.
Parkview Baptist Church and donors are providing backpacks, in which the items will be placed. The church has sponsored the massive supply drive for at least 11 years.
“We’re here to meet the needs because we know God called us to do this,” he said.
Other sponsors for this year’s Stuff the Bus include Carteret County Board of Realtors, Coastal Press and Willis Insurance.
Those still wanting to help can make monetary donations to either Parkview Baptist Church or the Carteret County Public School Foundation. Actual school supplies should be dropped off at the church.
To donate to the church, make checks out to Parkview Baptist Church, with a note in the memo line it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can also be dropped off at the church. In addition, donations can be made on the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
To donate toward the effort through the Carteret County Public School Foundation, checks should be made out to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, with a memo it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can be mailed to 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
For more information about Stuff the Bus, call the church, 252-726-2259, or go to the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
