OCEAN — Students and parents Aug. 23-24 got to tour a new $12.3 million classroom addition, which will open Monday for the first day of the 2023-24 academic year in Carteret County.
While teachers were scurrying to get rooms ready Aug. 23 in the new building, which contains 14 classrooms, including a state-of-the-art culinary arts kitchen, students and parents were checking out the new digs.
“I think it’s pretty cool, and it’s big and spacious,” said junior Abigail Hembel who will attend culinary arts and English classes in the new addition.
Her father Russ Hembel of Newport said he was glad to see the facility open.
“We’ve been watching it being built over the last year, and we are excited kids and teachers have more room,” he said.
Principal Chris Davis said the addition couldn’t come at a better time because the school is experiencing a record enrollment this year. As of Aug. 23, more than 1,030 students had registered, with enrollment still taking place.
“We’re almost 100 students over where we were this time last year,” Davis said. “We always have students enroll late for the first five to 10 days, so I’m not sure where we will end up this year.”
School officials, in July, projected enrollment countywide to increase from 7,967 in 2022-23 to about 7,977 in 2023-24.
Superintendent Richie Paylor said he was excited to see the new addition open, as well as students once again report to classrooms.
“I am incredibly thankful for the community effort in making the new classroom addition at Croatan High School a reality," he said. "We appreciate our taxpayers for passing the bond referendum, our builder and contractors, and the great staff of Croatan High School for making this happen, especially in time for an open house and the opening of school. We are also relieved that the addition’s expanded capacity means we can remove mobile units from Croatan High School (CHS).”
In addition to the completion of the CHS addition, work is already underway for a new $9.5 million classroom addition and expanded cafeteria at Broad Creek Middle School. That work is scheduled to be finished in time for the 2024-25 academic year. The projects are funded thanks to a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020.
Plus, bond money is funding security walls at six county schools, with an additional wall completed last year at Newport Elementary School (NES). Work is expected to be finished on walls by Monday at Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Beaufort Middle, East Carteret High and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary schools. This is in addition to the one at NES. The cost for the walls is about $1.76 million.
As for the CHS addition, it’s 23,000 square feet and contains a chemistry classroom and lab, a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen with labs, space for a special needs life skills space, traditional classrooms, storage areas and restrooms. Another project just completed at Croatan was converting the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system from a two-pipe to a four-pipe system to improve dehumidification and efficiency.
Davis said the entire English department is among the classes moved into the new facility.
Croatan English teacher Paul Slater, who was in a mobile unit last year, said he was grateful to be in a new classroom.
“Coming in with this new space, it’s very good, especially when I have 30 students,” he said. “When I was in the trailer, it was tight.”
Kevin Reese, culinary arts and hospitality instructor, said he was stoked about the new kitchen and equipment in the facility. Reese is new to the county, coming from New Bern High School, where he was a former Teacher of the Year.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s funny because when they were checking out other facilities to design this kitchen, they had talked with me to get advice. I didn’t know at that time I would end up teaching here. This facility is amazing and absolutely beautiful.”
AP Literature and English II teacher Kathryn Dyer, too, said she was ecstatic about her new classroom.
“I’m incredibly grateful,” she said. “In 15 years of teaching, this is the first time I’ve been in a new classroom. It’s exciting, and you can see the excitement in the students’ eyes when they walk in to see it.”
Yearbook and journalism instructor Sherri Meadows said she was especially excited about her new spacious yearbook classroom.
“Last year, I was working in a room that was like a big closet,” she said. “So, this is fabulous and it’s right next to my classroom. We are thrilled.”
The next bond project scheduled to begin will be the construction of a new science wing and other improvements at West Carteret High School. The project will also include new locker rooms, a new band room and cafeteria remodeling. Paylor was not sure when that project would begin.
Another bond project that was finished at the end of the 2022-23 academic year that will benefit students this year is the completion of a new $863,000 building at Carteret Preschool Center in Newport.
The new space includes a conference room, a nurse’s office, a therapy room, a custodian’s closet, a storage area, bathrooms and a kitchen/break room area with space for laundry. The building has a large, multi-use space that will be used for gross motor play-based learning, indoor recess in inclement weather, physical therapy, student performances and graduations. In addition, there is a professional development space for NC Pre-K staff in the county.
Other bond projects that have already been finished including the replacement of exterior classroom doors at Atlantic Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary and West Carteret High School as well as the replacement of the cafeteria roof at Newport Elementary.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
$12.3 million is a lot to spend on a bunch of kids who are gonna graduate and not be able to read or grow a tomato plant, but can post on social media and quiet quit.
Great decision making.
Whoa, tone down the optimism will ya? [lol]
