RALEIGH — Owen Schnur, a Croatan High School student, served as a page to the N.C. General Assembly for the week of June 26-29.
N.C. House of Representative Celeste Cairns, R-Carteret,Craven, sponsored Schnur.
Cairns said, “Owen was a delightful addition to this exceptional group of North Carolina students. He interacted exceedingly well with members and staff, and he was able to witness historic debates and votes on the floor of the North Carolina House of Representatives.”
The Page Program of the NCGA offers high school students from across the state a unique educational experience to learn firsthand about the legislative process of North Carolina. This program is available during the legislative session and provides an insight into government by connecting students with elected leaders.
The students are given the opportunity to observe North Carolina lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. Page duties consist of working on the chamber floor, attending and assisting with committee meetings, providing office assistance, and supporting members and their staff.
Senators and Representatives are allotted a specific number of students that they can sponsor each session. Appointments are made on a first-come, first-served basis until all weeks are full. Interested students should directly contact their Senator or Representative to request sponsorship, although each member may also initiate sponsorship. Students must submit their completed applications to the sponsoring member for review, and official appointment is then made by the chamber’s leadership.
Detailed information about serving as a page can be found on the House and Senate web pages at NCLEG.gov under “Educational Programs”.
Cairns is also sponsoring Peyton Smith of West Carteret High School and Paige Sonzogni of Croatan High School during the coming weeks of the session.
