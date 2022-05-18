BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, recognized multiple students and one instructor who recently won in state-level competitions.
The board first honored 10 county students, a record for the school system, selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. The highly competitive, four-week summer program for high school students integrates academic disciplines and the arts.
Heather Boston, director of academically and intellectually gifted programs, said 10 of 14 county public school students who applied for Governor’s School were accepted, placing the county’s acceptance rate at 71%. The statewide average rate of acceptance is 30%.
Those selected for Governor’s School were Kyle Coleman for instrumental music, Hubert Fodrie for choral music, Kate Guthrie for instrumental music, Zoey Morris for social science, Lawren Willis for instrumental music, Amani Harpine for natural science, Allegra Banks for instrumental music, Maggie Golightly for instrumental music, Joy Miller for English and Maggie Pigott for English.
The board also recognized students selected for the All-State Honors Band and All-State Jazz Band. They are: middle school, James Burdick; high school concert band, Emily Garman, Vinh Le, Zachary Chambers, Patrick Reindl, Lexie Garner and Kylee Morris; and All-State Jazz Band, Patrick Reindl and Joe Bricker.
The board also celebrated SkillsUSA students who placed at state-level competitions. Those from the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School who placed at the state level were Sarah Riggs and Rosanna Secchi in culinary arts, Walker Gordon in marine service technology, Ridge Hayden in diesel technology services and Zoe Kelly in welding.
SkillsUSA students from West Carteret High School who placed at the state level were Annabella Botta, Rylee Markham, Kendyll Preston and Kayla Cole in career pathway showcase.
In addition, the board honored students who placed at the state level in Future Business Leaders of America competitions. Broad Creek Middle School students who placed at the state level were: Adeline Magee, leadership; Ashley Campbell, running an effective meeting; and Michaela Panzarella and Tristin Seavy, critical thinking.
West Carteret High School students who placed at the state level in FBLA competitions were: Rob Cummings, networking infrastructure; Moksh Thakore, political science and lifesmarts; Worth Stack, personal finance and lifesmarts; Cason Collins, business law; Davis Starling, business calculations; Adam Cummings, business communications; Davis Adams, securities and investments; and Slate Taber, insurance and risk management.
The board further celebrated West Carteret High School DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) students who placed at state-level competition. They were: Hattie Jones, Cooper Law and Denys Nguyen, community giving project; and James Cain and Alejandra Monge, community giving project.
The board honored Croatan High School coach Andrew Gurley for being named a Double-Goal Coach by the Positive Coaching Alliance for striving to win while also pursuing the goal of teaching life lessons through sports.
