County students named to the 2022 Governor’s School stand with County Board of Education members during their meeting May 9. Students are, front row from left, Kyle Coleman, Hubert Fodrie, Kate Guthrie, Zoey Morris, Amani Harpine, Allegra Banks, Maggie Golightly, Joy Miller and Maggie Pigott. Not in attendance was Lawren Willis. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, recognized multiple students and one instructor who recently won in state-level competitions.

The board first honored 10 county students, a record for the school system, selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. The highly competitive, four-week summer program for high school students integrates academic disciplines and the arts.

Heather Boston, director of academically and intellectually gifted programs, said 10 of 14 county public school students who applied for Governor’s School were accepted, placing the county’s acceptance rate at 71%. The statewide average rate of acceptance is 30%.

Those selected for Governor’s School were Kyle Coleman for instrumental music, Hubert Fodrie for choral music, Kate Guthrie for instrumental music, Zoey Morris for social science, Lawren Willis for instrumental music, Amani Harpine for natural science, Allegra Banks for instrumental music, Maggie Golightly for instrumental music, Joy Miller for English and Maggie Pigott for English.

County students named to the All State Honors Band or All State Jazz Band stand with County Board of Education members and band directors during the school board’s meeting May 9. Students are, front row from left, James Burdick, Emily Garman, Vinh Le, Zachary Chambers, Lexie Garner, Kylee Morris, Patrick Reiindl and Joe Bricker. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

The board also recognized students selected for the All-State Honors Band and All-State Jazz Band. They are: middle school, James Burdick; high school concert band, Emily Garman, Vinh Le, Zachary Chambers, Patrick Reindl, Lexie Garner and Kylee Morris; and All-State Jazz Band, Patrick Reindl and Joe Bricker.

The board also celebrated SkillsUSA students who placed at state-level competitions. Those from the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School who placed at the state level were Sarah Riggs and Rosanna Secchi in culinary arts, Walker Gordon in marine service technology, Ridge Hayden in diesel technology services and Zoe Kelly in welding.

County students who placed in SkillsUSA state competitions stand with County Board of Education members during the board’s meeting May 9. Students are, front row from left, Sarah Riggs, Walker Gordon, Zoe Kelly, Annabella Botta, Rylee Markham, Kendyll Preston and Kayla Cole. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

SkillsUSA students from West Carteret High School who placed at the state level were Annabella Botta, Rylee Markham, Kendyll Preston and Kayla Cole in career pathway showcase.

In addition, the board honored students who placed at the state level in Future Business Leaders of America competitions. Broad Creek Middle School students who placed at the state level were: Adeline Magee, leadership; Ashley Campbell, running an effective meeting; and Michaela Panzarella and Tristin Seavy, critical thinking.

County students who placed at the state level in Future Business Leaders of America competitions stand with County Board of Education members during the board’s meeting May 9. Broad Creek Middle School students are, front row from left, Adeline Magee, Ashley Campbell, Michaela Panzarella and Tristin Seavy. West Carteret High School FBLA students who placed at the state level were unable to attend the meeting due to a scheduling conflict. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

West Carteret High School students who placed at the state level in FBLA competitions were: Rob Cummings, networking infrastructure; Moksh Thakore, political science and lifesmarts; Worth Stack, personal finance and lifesmarts; Cason Collins, business law; Davis Starling, business calculations; Adam Cummings, business communications; Davis Adams, securities and investments; and Slate Taber, insurance and risk management.

West Carteret High School DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) students who placed in state competitions stand with County Board of Education members during the board’s meeting May 9. They are, front row from left, Hattie Jones, Denys Nguyen and Alejandra Monge. Not pictured are Cooper Law and James Cain. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

The board further celebrated West Carteret High School DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) students who placed at state-level competition. They were: Hattie Jones, Cooper Law and Denys Nguyen, community giving project; and James Cain and Alejandra Monge, community giving project.

Croatan High School coach Andrew Gurley, fourth adult from the left, who was recently named the 2022 Regional Double-Goal Coach Award winner, stands with his family and County Board of Education members during the board’s meeting May 9 in Beaufort. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

The board honored Croatan High School coach Andrew Gurley for being named a Double-Goal Coach by the Positive Coaching Alliance for striving to win while also pursuing the goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.

