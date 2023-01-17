Harkers Island Elementary School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:
Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton.
Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence.
Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey Guthrie, Jaxon Guthrie, Preston Lawrence, Heidi Mayne, Conor Mead Beau Rivenbark, Cole Tyler and Paul White.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Isla Bodin, Karleigh Davis, Charlie Hall, Skylynn Merrill and Jacob Williams.
Fourth grade: Julia Boudreau, Nick Dupree, Gracie Keeling, Micheal Lester, Graelyn Keith-Eckel, Aiden Mann, Saylor Merrill, Luke Roberts, Michael Sanders, Brayden Sims Abigail Tosto and Emmalyn Willis.
Fifth grade: Carcyn Bloodworth, Hailey Davis, Chandler Pinto, Evelyn Price, Bella Resor, Lillian Selby and London Tudor.
Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle School:
Sixth grade: Emma Atkinson, Danny Ball, Fintan Beyus, Rylee Brooks, Kaitlyn Broome, Audrey Buccafurni, Reagan Conneely, Dannielle Cook, Jamie Cook, Hadley Crabtree, Isla Davenport, Charlotte Eggleston, Tucker Epps, Ashlyn Everhart, Abraham Fournel, Frances Garrison, Sutton Godwin, Jonathan Granger, Rylinn Gray, James Guerra Rios, Allison Guilianelli, Clara Hobgood, Cooper Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Colin Jones, Cecelia Kelley, Georgei Landry, Emilia Llano Herbst, Kathryn Mcclure, Amelia Mroch, Kate Ostrowski, Elizabeth Parker, Claire Payne, Layne Pratt, William Rayner, Mason Rios, Carson Robinson, Doris Rodriguez-Sepulveda, Anna Salter, Anderson Shatterly, Rosemarie Storrs, Davis Tucker, Layla Tyrell, Grace Wheeler, Molly White, Reynolds Whitt, Madeline Williams, Peyton Williams, Leah Windsor and Britney Zacarias-De La Cruz.
Seventh grade: Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Holton Bridgers, Graham clark, Caroline Cupil Hernandez, Clio Dunmire, Riley Engelhard, Lily Flarity, Kairey Gonsalves-Hirata, John Gonzalez-Guerra, Rucker Guilford, Madeline Haines, Summer Haris, Jonah Johnson, Samine Keen, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, Lindsey Rappaport, Campbell Reid, Nathaniel Rose and Lucas Wilson.
Eighth grade: Alexander Albaugh, Emma Cannon, Noah Cerino, Evan Davis, Makayla Duncan, Gray Fickling, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Ella Garner, Zepelin Gavalis, Aden Germain, Preston Golightly, Madeline Johnston, Stephanie Keen, Adelaide Kelley, Madeline Kistler, David Logan, Levi Maness, Makenna Mayo, Hunter McCall, Stella Mcclure, Anna Oakes, Gillam Parker, Catherine Paschall, Madilyn Peeples, Kinley Pinckard, Benjamin Quinn, Dillon Reed, Charli Sommer, Neils Vandersea and Cullen White.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Elizabeth Adams, Holden Adams, Ella Askew, Charleigh Barber, Hudson Bass, Wayne chambers, Vannya Chavarria Rivera, Odin Dunmire, Harper Eickholt, Addison Gercon, Levi Goff, Jackson Hanes, Josiah Hansen, Javier Hernandez Sanchez, William Hill, Shane Hudson, Angie-Eliza Jimenez-Montoya, Wade Justice, Sarah Klor, Clark Lewis, Tyson Lewis, Wellons Mashburn, Elias McCallum, Eisen O’Brien, Colin O’Conor, Savannah Penny, Watts Ramsey, Shane Styron, Josiah Toledo, Jackson Vinlove, Iris Wetherington, Kinsey White and Levi White.
Seventh grade: Brennan Adams, Yoselina Arias-Magana, Joshua Ballou, Katelyn Bass, Aubrey Bell, Blake Bouler, Blake Brickhouse, Bentley Buck, Carloa Castro-Selvan, Vansh Chauham, CAden Cooke, Saylor Cottrell, Cole Davis, Finn Davis, Audrey Fowler, Jesse Gardner, Nathan Gest, Zeke Greene, Grayden Guthrie, John Haney, Parker Hasell, Kaitlyn Joplin, Bontu Kellison, Walter King, Gracelynn Kruger, Robert Lane, Creed Leonard, Kirra Lynk, Charlotte morris, Emilia Norris, James Perry, Kyle Pinckard, Lucas Rickman, Chase Roberson, Elise Rose, Finn Sadowski, Phillip Snipes, Arabella Taylor, Kateland Taylor, Natalie Walter, Caleb Wheeler, Kolden Wilson, Stephen Winstead, Dylan Wood, Lily Worrell and Miller Young.
Eighth grade: Caden Angel, Payton Atkins, Delaney Blevins, James Burdick, Tucker Dickinson, Ella Everett, Julian Figueredo, Allyson Foley, Sage Garner, Ephraim Goff, Rebecca Harlow, Damian Hill, Kamrin Holmes, Isabel Howard, Sarah Hussein, Noah Kimbro, Bethany Kittrell, John Klor, Eli Latham, Charlotte Lewis, Raegan Marion, Jonathan Marquez Ramos, Kamden Matagolai, Emme McKelvey, Zackery Miller, Jansin Morente Barrios, Laney Morgan, Jackson Morton, Morgan O’Malley, Hannah Oliver, Valerie Osorio-Mina, Isabelle Pelachick, Gavin Polk, Danica Preston, William Ramsey, Nevaeh Salazar, Thomas Segrave, Benjamin Suggs, Rylan Weaver, Joshua Whitsel, Oliver Womble and Davis Woodlief.
