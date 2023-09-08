BEAUFORT —While county students in grades 3-8 saw improvement in state test scores, some high school scores dropped for 2022-23, which is the second year of a statewide recovery effort from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the county’s graduation rate decreased by 2.4 percentage points to 84.1% and was more than 2 percentage points below the state average of 86.4%.
Carteret County Public Schools (CCPS) Assistant Superintendent Jody McClenny, as did state school officials, acknowledged schools are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. Reengaging students into the learning environment continues to be a priority,” she said. “Each high school is utilizing a student support team to identify students that are at-risk of dropping out and putting support plans in place for these students. CCPS is committed to understanding and meeting the needs of all learners.”
According to the state’s accountability report, released Sept. 6 by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, county elementary and middle school students outperformed the state average in the percentage of students proficient based on end-of-grade test scores in reading and math.
School officials reported overall 66.7% of county students scored proficient on end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) exams. That compares to 65.5% the previous year.
For county elementary and middle schools, 61.1% of students in grades 3-8 scored proficient in reading, compared to 59.5% in 2021-22. Statewide, 50.2% scored proficient in reading, compared to 48.4% in 2021-22.
In math, 66.8% of county elementary and middle school students scored proficient in 2022-23, compared to 63.8% in 2021-22. Statewide, 53% scored proficient in math, compared to 49.8% in 2021-22.
About 79% of county students in grades five and eight scored proficient in science, compared to 77.9% in 2021-22. The state did not provide an overall average proficient score for grades five and eight science.
For high schools, overall, 68.6% of CCPS students in grades 9-12 showed proficiency in 2022-23, compared to 70.5% in 2021-22. Drilling down to subject areas, CCPS math 1 proficiency reached was 53.8%, compared to 54.7% in 2021-22. In math 3, about 75.8% reached proficiency, compared to 75.6% in 2021-22. In biology, 73.3% of county students scored proficient, compared to 80% last year. As for English II, 70.6% of high school students scored proficient, compared to 72% last year.
McClenny said, “The school performance grade data released by NCDPI (N.C. Department of Public Instruction) is only one piece of important information that we use to gauge the effectiveness of our schools. Our administrators and staff engage in ongoing data analysis to ensure we are meeting the needs of all students.”
She pointed out that 82% of county schools either improved or remained the same in their school performance grades from the previous year.
“Although we are proud of the success we have experienced, we are committed to supporting both students and staff in the pursuit of excellence,” she said.
Because of disruptions in teaching and learning caused by the pandemic, the accountability report for the 2022-23 school year is the second since 2018-19 to feature all elements of the state’s accountability framework, including the calculation of academic growth designations and A-F school performance grades. State education officials said overall scores remain lower than in 2018-19.
The student achievement data for the 2022-23 school year is based on analysis of end-of-grade and end-of-course tests, which aligns with the N.C. Standard Course of Study in English language arts (reading) and math and the Essential Standards in science. The data provide the percentage of students who scored at Level 3 (grade level proficiency) and at Level 4 (college and career readiness).
Academic growth measurements, school grades
The report also measures the amount of academic growth students experience from the beginning until the end of the academic year.
For Carteret County, 12 of 16 schools eligible for measurement met or exceeded growth expectations for the 2022-23 school year. Schools that did not meet growth standards were Beaufort Middle, Harkers Island Elementary, Newport Middle and West Carteret High schools.
In addition, Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in Beaufort, did not meet growth standards. Tiller School Director Cassandra Rosen said the school met its overall reading growth score and nearly exceeded reading growth. The school did not meet the overall expected math growth, however, “We continue to focus on individualized learning. This is only a snapshot of the different educational opportunities that Tiller School provides. We continue to grow with social and emotional learning and firmly believe academic proficiency and growth will continue.”
As for the overall school performance letter grades, no county public school received below ‘C,’ and no schools dropped to low-performing status. According to the NCDPI, low-performing schools are those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth standards in certain academic areas. For 2022-23, 804 schools in North Carolina were identified as low-performing, down from 864 in 2021-22.
Of county schools, the only school that received an “A” was the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, which was closed by the County Board of Education in June.
Schools receiving “Bs” were Atlantic Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, East Carteret High, Croatan High, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary, Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
Schools receiving “Cs” were Beaufort Middle, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Elementary, Newport Elementary and Newport Middle. Tiller School also received a “C.”
Graduation rates, ACT scores
In addition to test score results, the state released graduation rates for 2022-23, showing that the county’s rate decreased 2.4 percentage points from the previous year and was below the state average by 2.3 percentage points.
The report showed that 84.1% of county students completed high school in four years or less in 2022-23. That compares to 86.5% the previous year.
The 2022-23 graduation rate is below the state average of 86.4%, which is the same as the previous year. The statewide rate is relatively unchanged from the 2018-19 academic year when the state rate was 86.5%.
The graduation rate for each high school was: Croatan, 87.4%; East, 84.7%; and West, 80.3%.
High school performance grades were also impacted by a higher minimum ACT score now required for admission to the University of North Carolina campuses. The percentage of students reaching that benchmark score on the ACT, required of all juniors in North Carolina, is one of the factors used to determine each high school’s “A-F” performance grade, along with EOC scores, four-year cohort graduation rate and other indicators. The UNC system increased the minimum score from 17 to 19.
County juniors outperformed their peers, which statewide showed 41.1% testing college ready on the ACT. County high school results show that 62.2% of county juniors scored at least 19. That’s up from 62% in 2021-22.
State superintendent comments
State school officials, in a press release regarding test results, said while school closures and remote learning resulted in unprecedented declines in end-of-grade and end-of-course test scores for the 2021-22 school year, results for the 2022-23 year showed strong gains, particularly in math, with pandemic losses in some grades cut by more than two-thirds. Reading scores improved in all grades, with losses from 2020-21 cut by half, or more, in some grades.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said last year’s accountability results show that schools remain on track to recover from the significant setbacks caused by COVID-19.
“It’s hard to overstate the impact of the pandemic, but teachers across North Carolina are working harder than ever to help students recover, and more importantly, advance in their learning. We owe them our gratitude for meeting this challenge to improve outcomes for students,” Truitt said. “We’ve now seen two consecutive years of gains that were greater than any of the several years preceding the pandemic losses, when year-to-year changes in average scores were generally flat, or in some cases, declining. Students and schools still have a way to go to catch up, but we have good reason to think that progress will continue. As more early-grades teachers adopt literacy instruction grounded in the science of reading, students will be stronger readers as they progress through elementary school into middle school. We’re going to see continued improvement in those test scores and others.”
According to the release, results from the 2022-23 year reinforce findings of a recovery analysis this spring from the Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration showing that students made significant gains during the 2021-22 school year. The analysis found students showed signs of academic recovery in nearly every subject, with the strongest gains measured in middle and high school math, with notable gains also found in third- and fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade science and high school biology. Only high school English remained unchanged from 2020-21.
