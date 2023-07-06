Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all As:
Sixth grade: Emma Atkinson, Fintan Beyus, Rylee Brooks, Kaitlyn Broome, Audrey Buccafurni, Reagan Conneely, Jamie Cook, Isla Davenport, Charlotte Eggleston, Ashlyn Everhart, Abraham Fournel, Kylan Gargone, Frances Garison, Sutton Godwin, James Guerra Rios, Allison Guilianelli, Clara Hobgood, Cooper Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Colin Jones, Cecelia Kelley, Sarah Klor, Tyson Lewis, Emilia Llano Herbst, Elias McCallum, Amelia Mroch, Kate Ostrowski, Elizabeth Parker, Lane Pratt, Mason Rios, Carson Robinson, Doris Rodriguez-Sepulveda, Anan Salter, Grace Sommer, Rosemarie Storrs, Davis Tucker, Levi White, Molly White, Reynolds Whitt, Madeline Williams, Leah Windsor and Britney Zacarias-De La Cruz.
Seventh grade: Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Holton Bridgers, Graham Clark, Caroline Cupil Hernandez, Clio Dunmire, Lily Flarity, Kairey Gonsalves-Hirata, Rucker Guilford, Madeline Haines, Summer Harris, Parker Hasell, Samine Keen, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, James Perry, Kyle Pinckard, Lindsey Rappaport, Wolfgang Schnibben, Arabella Taylor, Lucas Wilson and Stephen Winstead.
Eighth grade: Alexander Albaugh, Emma Cannon, Noah Cerino, Evan Davis, Makayla Duncan, Gray Fickling, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Ella Garner, Zeppelin Gavalis, Preston Golightly, Kamrin Holmes, Sarah Hussein, Stephanie Keen, Adelaide Kelley, Madeline Kistler, Charlotte Lewis, David Logan, Levi Maness, Kamden Mata-golai, Makenna Mayo, Hunter McCall, Stella Mcclure, Emme McKelvey, Jackson Morton, Ana Oakes, Hannah Oliver, Gillam Parker, Madilyn Peeples, Kinley Pinckard, William Ramsey, Nevaeh Salazar, Thomas Segrave, Charlie Sommer, Neils Vandersea, Rylan Weaver, Cullen White, Joshua Whitsel, Allan Willis and Oliver Womble.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Sixth grade: Elizabeth Adams, Holden Adams, Ella Askew, Danny Ball, Hudson Bass, Claire Brawwell, Hadley Crabtree, Odin Dumnire, Harper Eickholt, Tucker Epps, Addison Gercon, Emoraj Godette, Jonathan Granger, Rylinn Gray, Jackson Hanes, Josiah Hansen, Lillie Hemby, William Hill, Shane Hudson, Angie-Eliza Jimenez-Montoya, Jesse Jones, Wade Justice, Georgie Landry, Clark Lewis, Trenton Lewis, Ashden Logan, Ivan Lucas, Brayan Mangandi Dimas, Wellons Mashburng, Kathryn Mcclure, Mason Meroff, Eisen O’Brien, Colin O’Conor, Claire Payne, Savannah Penny, Emma Pittman, Watts Ramsey, William Rayner, Alejandro Reyes Lopez, Adnerson Shatterly, Sahne Styron, Layla Tyrell, Grace Wheeler and Peyton Williams.
Seventh grade: Owen Bacheler, Joshua Ballou, Olivia Blount, Blake Buoler, Bentley Buck, Carlos Castro-Selvan, Saylor Cottrell, Natalie Dumont, Riley Engelhard, Audrey Fowler, jesse Gardner, Grayson Gates, Nathan Gest, Abigail Gibson, John Gonzalez-Guerra, Zeke Greene, Grayden Guthrie, Jonathan Helbert, Jonah Johnson, Kaitlyn Joplin, Walter King, Gracelynn Kruger, Robert Lane, Creed Leonard, Emma Lewis, Kirra Lynk, Maria Machaildis, Charlotte Morris, Brooklyn Morton, Emilia Norris, Colton Poindexter, Lucas Rickman, Chase Roberson, Miller Roberts, Austin Robinson, Nathaniel Rose, Melissa Sanchez-garcia, Julia Smith, Phillip Snipes, Finley Tetterton, Natalie Walter, Caleb Wheeler, Gatlin Wilkinson, Kolden Wilson, Lily Worrell and Miller Young.
Eighth grade: Paola Alatorre-Torees, Payton Atkins, Delaney Blevins, Sha’kei Desimone, Tucker Dickinson, Ella Everett Julian Figueredo, Allyson Foley, Sage Garner, Aden Germain, Josue Gutierrez Guerrero, Rebecca Harlow, Damian Hill, Isabel Howard, Madeline Johnston, Noah Kimbro, Bethany Kittrell, John Klor, Eli Latham, Raegan Marion, Jonathan Marquez Ramos, Zackery Miller, Laney Morgan, Mackenzie Mosby, Coral O’Brien, Morgan O’Malley, Valerie Osorio-Mina, Catherine Paschall, Isabella Pelachick, Gavin Polk, Danica Preston, Dillon Reed, Anyelina Reyes-Lopez, Benjamin Suggs, Veer Thakore, Robyn Tilbury, Kyle White, David Woodlief, Hudson Woodlief and Shadi Yaghi.
Atlantic Elementary School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all As:
Third grade: Finn Arthur, Gabriel Gillikin, Ava Johnson, Sydney Lawrence, Martin Nelson and Tyler Nicols.
Fourth grade: Kenley Dunn, Alex Garner, Jordan Masser, Arabella Mastropierro and Aubrey Styron.
Fifth grade: Madolynn Saunders.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Third grade: Landen Davis, Smory Smith and Aidee Tucker.
Fourth grade: Isabella Dominguez, Jada Gavetti, Kaainon Lear, Emery Mitchell, Kinsley Spaid and Lilianna Styron.
Fifth grade: Jayden Becton, Mary-Jane Frawley, Brayden Fuchs, Ethan Gillikin, Phillip Goodwin Brantley Moldenhauer, Gabriel Smith and Celeste Tucker.
Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all As:
Third grade: Lylah Alvarado, Sadie Bennett, Kailyn Boyd, Marianna Brewer, Owen Clark, Elliot Davis, Haylee Dodson, Madison Dodson, Hoseph Grant, Molly Greene, Brehlyn Jones, Robert Kilgore II, Declan Murphy, Cameron Nally, Harper Nause, Walker Raeburn, Savannah Rinehart, John Roberts, Sophie Sawyer, Alyssa Wade, Juellee Williams, and Kyleigh Willis.
Fourth grade: McKenna Asbury, Emaline Caison, Lily Cartwright, Ambriah Cole, Easton Corbet, Giuliana D’Anton, Karmen Ervin, Areiella Goncalves, Gavin Hedrick, Saylor Henderson, Sophia Jones, Jaxon Lego, Summer Livingston, Brody Moots, Sarah Piner, Harper Purdy, Emory Rinehart, Benjamin Sexton, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle, Darren Sun, Breanna Thompson, Michael Tilley, Elijah Whitfield, Harper Wooten and Charlotte Xolo.
Fifth grade: Ellie Atkinson, Ella Bodnar, Charlie Davis, Knox Haupt, Christian Hill, Layla Lewis, Cooper McPherson, Gianna Michaux, Sophia Nguyen, Ian Plisko, Brinley Quillen, Lucas Sheehe, Layla Shuff, Mason Wade, Mason Wank, John Warren II and Hayden Young.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Third grade: Carson Bostwick, Maci Colvell, Tagen Davis, Bailey Dixon, Jaydon Dukes, Ashton Estes, Jayden Fuentes-Gomez, Audrey Furman, Sara Garcia, makenzie Grenier, Aubrey Guthrie, Daniel Hardinger III, Bailey Humphrey, Mason Husted, David Kay III, Logan Mackanic, Everly McDonald, Chloe O’Neal, Killian Purdy, Kyren Rouse, Joslyn Scholden, Evan Simmons, Jaxson West, Kolby White, Emma Willis and Storm Younger.
Fourth grade: Kainoa Ahu, Saqr Al Somairi, Zoe Augenstein, Scarlett Barwick, Anderson Bass, Thomas Beier, Piper Bennett, Landon Bergeron, Paris Brinkerhoff, Bradley Brown Jr., Collins Cannon, Brayden Domen, Mikenzie Edenfield, Samia Garrison, Sonny Guthrie, Alana Inabnitt, Victoria Kurek, Ryan Lawrence, Ava Lawson, Mark Marcello, Jayna Margaria, Carleigh Mesimer, Isabella Mounce, Ethan Palmore, Draven Penny, Abigail Perez, Michael Pritchard, Madison Quillen, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Abigale Russell, Nereyda Salvador Lorenzo, Alexander Shuff, Gabrielle Smith, Gracelyn Swartzendruber, Abbrielle Wilson and Bryce Youngberg.
Fifth grade: Aushika Davis, Brando Dominguez Arias, Layla Egbert, Vincent Faielle, Lehana Frazer, Kayla Garner, Courtney Grant, Jordan Guadarrama, Cody Hoover, Kensleigh Janson, Lily Johnson, Brandon Jones, Gabrielle Knight, Miles Lesesne-Harris, Philena Lewis, Easton Lindquist, Olivia Merrell, Niylah Murphy, Carter Nelson, Jorge Olan Sanchez, Yuliana Padilla, Jackson Parish, Caleb Pettit, Caden Quinn, Kelsey Roberts, Addison Rosado, Milagros Sanchez-Lopez, Jada Sloan, Jamie Stroud, Ammy Torres-Gallegos and Mia Yancey.
