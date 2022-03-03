BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system on Friday announced its 2022 National Board Certified Teachers and National Board Certification renewal recipients.
National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in education and was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide.
Teachers must complete comprehensive portfolios and demonstrate a mastery of course content and teaching methods.
At the end of January, National Board for Professional Teaching Standards celebrated recipients through #TeamNBCT Week.
Statewide, there were 2,073 teachers certified in December 2021, with 5,300 teachers renewing their certification.
One county teacher, Kerri Bogue, a math teacher at Broad Creek Middle School, received her first-time certification.
Teachers who renewed their certification were:
· Jennifer Bolding: English language arts teacher at Newport Middle School.
· Katherine Bradshaw: math teacher at Croatan High School.
· Aleczina Briley: ELA teacher at Broad Creek Middle School.
· Janet Fulcher: classroom teacher at Morehead City Primary School.
· Elizabeth Sheehe: social studies teacher at Newport Middle School.
· Lisa Zacholl-Parker: math teacher at West Carteret High School.
· Amanda Edwards: English teacher at West Carteret High School.
· Colin Long: physical education teacher at Morehead City Primary School.
· Catherine Olander: art teacher at West Carteret High School.
· Elizabeth Rose: third grade teacher at Beaufort Elementary School.
· Betsy Vorster: social studies teacher at Beaufort Middle School.
