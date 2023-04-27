Morehead Elementary
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all As:
Fourth grade: Paul Baker, Graham Beyus, Marybella campos Gonzalez, Abigail Dickinson, Cayleigh Eggleston, Bristol Georgin, Piper Guitard, Bennett Johnson, Zachary Kington, Alexander McManus, Payton Mercer, Ella Pagano, Ethan Parrish, Cameron Payne, Copley Pope, Quinn Pratt, Roawn Rivers, Jacob Sewell, Levi Toledo, Jackson Tucker, Jayne Turner and Sophie Tyrell.
Fifth grade: Anderson Albaugh, Brennan Allen, Hannah Beck, Beau Boudreau, Ella Buckel, Easton Davies, Garrett Davis, Noelia Gonzalez-Guerra, Norma Gonzalez-Guerra, Brooklyn Hancock, Savannah Hill, Jewell Hobgood, Bowen Honeycutt, Mallory Hyatt, Pearson Jarrell, Harry Jiang, Kellen Knight, Jaclyn Lewis, Lorelei Ludden, Adeline Mloganoski, Mason Moomau, Aubrey Nelson, Skylar Newkumet, Emma Oakes, Molly Olander, Izabella Peden, Mackenzie Schwartz, Mark Snydor and Goergiana Vandersea.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Fourth grade: Dalton Ansel-ortiz, Mark Ballou, Chloe Barts, Josie Bernstein, Everett Carter, Ivan Castro-Selvan, Worth Dees, Brinkley Gavalis, Bryant Gay, Amber Guilianelli, Natalie Guthrie, Parker Guthrie, Justus Hansen, Jesse Johnson, Ricky Jones, Blake Le, Selwyn Leonard, Jacob Lewis, Tabitha Lewis, Makena Lynk, Audrey McManus, Anistyn Mills, Judah Moore, Sara Morrow, Claire Smith, Dalton Sugg, Caroline Taylor, Mason Trapp, Cameron Wheeler, Beckham Wilkinson and Skylar Zheng.
Fifth grade: Camden Adams, Criss Arias-Jimenez, Ava Arroyo, Tessa Bacheler, Levi Bowers, Emerson Brickhouse, Cutter Chisenhall, Kyleigh Cofer, Ryan Collins, Scarlett Compton, Elin Cosgove, Luke Davis-Christ, Arabella Dudley, Eliot Edwards, Ivalysse Fabian, Emma Fertall, Noah Fisher, Jackson Ford, Christopher Gandarilla-Gomez, Jede-diah Griggs, Cooper Grigoriciuc, Aiden Hicks, Isaac Joplin, Porter Kirby, Hope Kirkpatrick, Lillian Kruger, Lillian Lapointe, Gracelyn Long, Warren Lupton, Beckett McIntire, Hannah McMunn, John Miller, chase Oliver, Jay Rayner, Jordan Salazar, Hailey Sauls, William Smith, Owen Starling, Jack Steidl, Josephine Storrs, Chloe Suralik, Charles Toney IV, Cassandra Truong, Madelyn Weeks, Colton Wheeler, Conley Whtie, Bennett Williams and Tucker Williams.
Newport Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all As:
Sixth grade: Justin Beck, Maxtin Edenfield. Lily Guthrie, Dominique Heege, Kirsten Roberts and Grayson Tufts.
Seventh grade: Brant Atkinson, Connor Dabbs, Skyeanne Fury, Mandalynn Greenhill, Jenelle Haugen, Christian Lewis, Dylan Ligi-Winer, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall, Evan Nunn, Sowon Park, Kasey Patton, Nai’zeir Scarborough, Anna Shortway, Hailey Skarweski, Noah Veluta and Emma Warner.
Eighth grade: Sophie Becker, Kyndel Boyd, Temple Carter, Adrina D’Anton, Zachary Daley, AnaKay Ehrler, Nathan Fields, Tanner Hyman, Hailey Klott, Sydney Lewis, Kenly Mann, Rebecca McBride, McKenzie McLean, Yazmine Morgan, Lilly Mutch and Molly Wank.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Sixth grade: Lathan Allison, Abigayle Andrezjewski, Jeremiah Aneloski, Antonio Arruda, Lawrence Berden, Ella Bowden, De Marion Braxton, Brooks-Ian Carroll, Allyssa Cunningham, Shelby Dixon, Aubrey Forsythe, Braiden Howard, Cadence Howell, Richard Howes, Eli Jackson, Dalton Klorres, Quintin Kuhn, Nathan Lawrence, Mahayla Lewis, Dylan Mace, Ameerah Martin, Lillian Martinez, Bailey McKay, Mason Morton, Jeremy Reels, Charlotte Schulz, Owen Statler, Sophia Stephens, Claire Tawney, Hayden Taylor, Jason Vangelist and David Windham.
Seventh grade: Hunter Baylis, Caden Bennett, Kayler Bolton, DeJarvis Braxton Jr., Briar-Patrick Carroll, Hanna Carroll, Trinity Cole, Rachael Cox, Lily Fernandez, Camdan Gillman, Kaleb Giossi, Kyndall Griffin, Kyle Higgins, Hayli Hilburn, Emma Johnson, Jaclyn Lema, Laurianna Lewis, Cassidy Mace, Gina Mandarelli, Rylee Markezich, Joshua McGovern, Embri Michaux, Eva Michaux, Wendy Pigott, Kenneth Reynolds and Isabella Turner.
Eighth grade: Mason Alpert, Lacey Atkinson, Natalie Burroughs, Richard Cupil-Marquez, Leslie Fuentes-Gomez, Jayda Goins, Tyler Graham, Karli Herrin, Bryan Hill, Aydan Hunt, Carter Liindquist, Kaelyn Margoupis, Analeigh Pellecer, Landon Quillenn, Aaron Quinn, Emily Ramey, Aiden See, Alexa Sibal, Arlecia Smith and Peyton Turner.
