BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education, during its meeting Aug. 1, approved a 2023-28 Strategic Plan that sets as its top priorities safety, career and college discovery, foundational literacy, critical life skills and community engagement.
The board unanimously approved the plan, “Engage, Educate and Empower All Learners from Cedar Island to Cedar Point,” following a presentation in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The planning process started in 2022, according to Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor. He said the district’s administrative team met with board members and parent advisory councils, and surveyed parents, community members and high school students to gather input to establish goals and objectives.
Paylor thanked all those who helped create the plan.
“Thank you for your hard work,” he said during the meeting. “We are really excited about putting this plan into action in the years to come.”
School officials plan to do a video to introduce the strategic plan to school employees and the community.
In the document’s forward, Paylor said, “Rest assured that critical items in this new strategic plan are a direct product of your feedback. We will ensure safety in our schools, expose our students early and often to career and college discovery and continue to partner with our generous community.”
He added, “We will also communicate effectively with our families, develop a stronger student foundation in literacy, and provide 21st century skills through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs and digital learning. We are also committed to developing life skills such as collaboration, communication and critical thinking.”
The plan’s mission statement is: “We will engage, educate and empower ALL students by creating limitless learners, empowered educators, engaged environments and connected communities.”
Under the first goal, “limitless learners,” objectives include: increase the percentage of student groups meeting or exceeding growth in grades 3-12 in English language arts (ELA), math and science; increase the percentage of student groups meeting proficiency in grades 3-12 in ELA, math and science; increase the percentage of students proficient in reading by end of third grade; increase the exposure and opportunities for students to participate in career and college-ready activities; and increase access to quality digital teaching and learning practices aligned with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) student standards.
The second goal, “empowered educators,” sets as objectives: strengthen instructional support frameworks to foster collaboration and effective teaching practices; increase opportunities for educator engagement in relevant professional development opportunities that will impact student outcomes; increase opportunities for educators to develop quality digital teaching and learning practices aligned with ISTE educator standards; and fill educator and support positions with highly qualified personnel through active and varied recruiting while advocating locally and regionally for competitive pay.
The third goal, “engaging environments,” has as objectives: maintain safe and secure schools as the foundation for student success; review and implement research-based practices and procedures to support healthy, well-rounded members of schools and communities; increase student cohort graduation rates; and effectively and efficiently manage capital and bond projects with fiscal responsibility.
The fourth goal, “connected communities,” has as its objectives: maximize collaboration with all stakeholders to expand learning opportunities for all students; utilize frequent and ongoing effective communication tools with all stakeholders; and foster partnerships with local businesses and organizations to strengthen community and build a sustainable workforce.
The plan also outlines numerous ways the system will keep track of the progress being made to achieve objectives.
In other action, the board:
Approved a contract agreement that will allow Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its utility contractors to use Croatan High School during emergencies such as hurricanes and other disasters.
Met in closed session to receive attorney-client communications, with no action taken in open session.
Approved several policy revisions on second reading.
Heard the first read of multiple policy revisions.
Heard updates on bond projects.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Adopted a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FIRST North Carolina, a nonprofit that focuses on robotics competitions to inspire the next generation of engineers, computer scientists and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) leaders. The MOU is for the FIRST North Carolina’s Education Innovation and Research (EIR) grant program. Contingent upon funding of the EIR grant application by the U.S. Department of Education, FIRST North Carolina will provide $20,000 to each newly participating school district in the first year of the program, plus ongoing annual support for the life of the grant program.
Adopted a MOU for 2023-24 for use of facilities by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department.
Approved an MOU with the Carteret County Health Department for school health programs during the 2023-24 school year.
Adopted MOU with health department for other services for 2023-24.
Approved MOU with ACCESS Family Services for mental health services for students during 2023-24 school year.
Adopted MOU with Integrated Family Services for mental health services for students during 2023-24 academic year.
Approved MOU with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains for after school programs during the 2023-24 academic year.
Approved MOU with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains for Juvenile Structured Day program for 2023-24.
Adopted MOU for foster grandparent program for 2023-24.
Adopted MOU with Morehead City Parks and Recreation for use of school facilities for 2023-24.
Approved a Qualified Observer list for teachers on mandatory improvement plans.
Approved a Consolidated Federal Programs grant application for 2023-24. To meet federal guidelines, each year the school board is required to submit a consolidated grant application that addresses the needs of economically disadvantaged students; English language learners; support for all students in the areas of well-rounded educational opportunities, safety and health and effective use of technology; and support for teachers in the area of effective instruction.
Approved a contract with Maxim Healthcare, which provides licensed healthcare providers consisting of RNs, LPNs and CNAs for one-on-one nursing services to physically or mentally disabled students. Maxim charges $45 per hour for both RNs and LPNs not to exceed eight hours a day.
