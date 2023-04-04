The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle Schools:
Sixth grade: Emma Atkinson, Hudson Bass, Fintan Beyus, Rylee Brooks, Kaitlyn Broome, Audrey Buccafurni, Reagan Conneely, Hadley Crabtree, Isla Davenport, Charlotte Eggleston, Tucker Epps, Ashlyn Everhart, Abraham Fournel, Frances Garrison, Addison Gercon, Emoraj Godette, Sutton Godwin, Rylinn Gray, James Guerra Rios, Allison Guilianelli, William Hill, Clara Hobgood, Cooper Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Colin Jones, Cecelia Kelley, Sarah Klor, Clark Lewis, Trenton Lewis, Tyson Lewis, Tyson Lewis, Emilia Llano Herbst, Elias McCallum, Kathryn Mcclure, Amelia Mroch, Eisen O’Brien, Colin O’Conor, Kate Ostrowski, Elizabeth Parker, Claire Payne, Savannah Penny, Lane Pratt, Watts Ramsey, Mason Rios, Carson Robinson, Doris Rodriguez-Sepulveda, Anna Salter, Anderson Shatterly, Rosemarie Storrs, Davis Tucker, Layla Tyrell, Grace Wheeler, Molly White, Reynolds Whitt, Madeline Williams, Peyton Williams, Leah Windsor and Britney Zacarias-De La Cruz.
Seventh grade: Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Blake Bouler, Holton Bridgers, Graham Clark, Saylor Cottrell, Carolina Cupil Hernandez, Natalie Dumont, Lily Flarity, Kairey Gonsalves-Hirata, John Gonzalez-Guerra, Madeline Haines, Summer Harris, Jonah Johnson, Kaitlyn Joplin, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, Lindsey Rappaport, Lucas Rickman, Nathaniel Rose and Lily Worrell.
Eighth grade: Alexander Albaugh, Delaney Blevins, Emma Cannon, Noah Cerino, Evan Davis, Gray Fickling, Ella Garner, Zeppein Gavalis, Aden Germain, Preston Golightly, Jersey Henry, Sarah Hussein, Madeline Johnston, Stephanie Keen, Adelaide Kelley, Noah Kimbro, Madeline Kistler, Charlotte Lewis, Levin Maness, Jonathan Marquez Ramos, Makenna Mayo, Stella Mcclure, Emme McKelvey, Anna Oakes, Gillam Parker, Catherine Paschall, Kinley Pinckard, Benjamin Quinn, Dillon Reed, Nevaeh Salazar, Thomas Segrave, Charlie Sommer, Neils Vandersea and Cullen White.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Elizabeth Adams, Holden Adams, Ella Askew, Charliegh Barber, Dannielle cook, Kylan Gargone, jacksonHanes, William Hanes, Josiah Hansen, Javier Hernandez Sanchez, Shane Hudson, Angie-Eliza Jimenz-Montoya, Jesse Jones, Georgie Landry, Victoria Leach, Ivan Lucas, Brayan Mangandi Dimas, Mason Meroff, Miriam Morente Garcias, Ethan Oliver, Avery Peele, Emma Pittman, Dylan Ratliff, William Rayner, Alejandro Reyes Lopez, Naomy Reyes-Suarez, Thomas Smith, Shane Styron and Levi White.
Seventh grade: Joshua Ballou, Olivia Blount, Blake Brickhouse, Carlos Castro-Selvan, John Cathey, Clio Dunmore, Riley Engelhard, Audrey Fowler, Jesse Gardner, Abigail Gibson, Zeke Greene, Rucker Guilford, Grayden Guthrie, Parker Hassell, Samine Keen, Walter King, Emerson Konigsmark, Gracelynn Kruger, Creed Leonard, Emma Lewis, Kirra Lynk, Charlotte Morris, Brooklyn Morton, Emilia Norris, James Perry, Kyle Pinckard, Colton Poindexter, Campbell Reid, Chase Roberson,Elise Rose, Finn Sadowski, Melissa Sanchez-garcia, Wolfgang Schnibben, Julia Smith, Phillp Snipes, Arabella Taylor, Kateland Taylor, Natalie Watler, Caleb Wheeler, Kolden Wilson, Lucas Wilson, Stephen Winstead, Dylan Wood and Miller Young.
Eighth grade: Makayla Duncan, Ella Everett, Julian Figueredo, Allyson Foley, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Ephraim Goff, Josue Gutierrez Guerrero, Damian Hill, Kamrin Holmes, Isabel Howard, Bethan Kittrell, John Klor, Eli Latham, David Logan, Raegan Marion, Kamden Matagolai, Hunter McCall, Will Meroff, Zackery Miller, Laney Morgan, Jackson Morton, Mackenzie Mosby, Coral O’Brien, Morgan O’Malley, Hannah Oliver, Valerie Osorio-Mina, Isabella Pelachick, Marlie Perkins, Danica Preston, William Ramsey, Taylor Schultz, Benjamin Suggs, Veer Thakore, Rylan Weaver, KyleWhite, Joshua Whitsel, Oliver Womble, Davis Woodlief and Shadi Yaghi.
