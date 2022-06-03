Carteret Community College recently announced those named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for the summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
The vice-president’s list is composed of students who successfully completed at least 12 credit hours (nine for summer semester) and earned a “B” average on all work attempted without any grades being below a “C.”
Students named to the president’s list are:
Associate in Arts: Hakeem A. Frazier, Jordan C. Oldham, Havelock; Christopher S. Northcott, Hubert; Claire E. Johnson, Ian P. Tetterton, Morehead City; Shara L. Fleck, Morrisville; Gabriella M. Montford, Mya Pope, Hayden E. Quinn, Ashley L. Swisher-Arnold, Newport; Skylar C. Bagely, Stella; Dominic V. Perez, Swansboro.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Peyton D. Gillikin, Beaufort; Phoebe C. Burick, Newport.
Associate Degree Nursing: Brady A. Arrowood, Newport.
Associate in Science: Adriana M. Rodriguez, Atlantic; Ruby E. Gerber, Havelock; Mason R. Franks; Nashville; Lily M. Dipietrantonio, Juan M. Lara Torres, Caitlin W. Mahnke, Anthony R. Pile, Newport; Norah L. Patterson, Swansboro.
Aquaculture Technology: Sean G. Gilchrist, Beaufort; Benjamin T. Mathisen, Lehighton; Lynsey T. Blevins, Morehead City.
Aquaculture Technology-Pathway: Lara E. Philips, Cape Carteret.
Boat Manufacture and Service: Zachery L. Mohn, Jacksonville; David W. Ditonno, Newport.
Business Administration: Judy Dao, Morehead City; Stephanie Hillsgrove, Peletier; Crystal D. Gallant, Swansboro.
College Transfer Pathway: Peyton E. Deavers, Swansboro.
Cosmetology: Juanita Miller, Beaufort; Anna G. Coffey, Cedar Point; Trishelle M. Pena, Hubert; Abbie L. Keever, Riley Robinson, Newport; Keaisha S. Barnard, Swansboro.
Criminal Justice Technology: Deandra R. Bennett, Newport.
Culinary Arts: Rosanna Secchi, Cape Carteret; Karah G. Flowers, Kenly; Joshua C. Jachimiak, Newport; David G. Smith, Swansboro.
Emergency Medical Science: Rachel E. Rouse, Morehead City; Joshua W. Thurston, New Bern.
Early Childhood Education: Kimberly A. Mandarelli, Newport.
Horticulture Technology: Franchesca N. Davis, Emerald Isle; Naomi P. Clark, Havelock; William D. Hunt, Hubert; Nelson B. Collier, Pamela A. Hanson, Morehead City; Nicole L. Moore, Swansboro.
Human Services: Dawn M. Trombley, Newport; Danielle M. Hutchings, Swansboro.
Information Technology: Curtis I. Gillikin, Beaufort; Michelle D. Millhouser, Emerald Isle; Johnathan T. Willis, Harkers Island; Nicholas A. Pratt, Swansboro.
Manicuring/Nail Technology: Ashley E. Cantrell, Tiffany B. Hunter, Beaufort; Martha F. Ovando, Morehead City.
Marine Propulsion Systems: Elizabeth A. Willis, Beaufort; Dan E. Jackson, Havelock.
Marine Propulsion Systems Pathway: Samuel P. Byrns, Cape Carteret.
Medical Assisting: Angela N. Jarman, Cristhel De La O Jauregui, Beaufort; Makenzie E. Headlee, Havelock; Kristina M. Kelley, Mishel C. Regil Perez, Newport.
Medical Office Administration: Amber M. Brown, Havelock; Ruth A. Markezich, Jennifer G. Lara Torres, Newport.
Nurse Aide: Sheli B. Struyk, Beaufort; Freddie S. Donavant, Havelock; Jenna L. Rambert, Morehead City; Amber M. Dixon, Hubert; Brandi M. Johnson, New Bern.
Paralegal Technology: Karrie L. Rawdon, Morehead City.
Photographic Technology: Aileen Bauerlin, Abigail R. Garland, Harkers Island; Rose Spann, Morehead City; Travis J. Peck; Cameron C. Tydings, Newport; Lori J. Hendrickson, Zebulon.
Radiography: Savannah L. Salter, Beaufort; Lesley K. Garcia-Torres, Reginald W. Johnson, Madison E. Torres, Havelock; Samantha L. Rodriguez, Newport; Alyson M. Taylor, Swansboro.
Respiratory Therapy: Emileigh G. Salter, Beaufort; Holly M. Everett, Raleigh; Ashley M. Mark, Sneads Ferry.
Welding Technology: Edward S. Johnson, Beaufort.
Those named to the vice president’s list are:
Associate in Arts: Adeline D. Marion, Atlantic Beach; Emily I. Guthrie, Katharine E. Guthrie, Elijah S. Mullen, Noah C. Smith, Beaufort; Rebekah L. Adams, Gwendolyn K. Flori, Makayla L. Penton, Spencer C. Penton, Hannah C. Rodriguez, Havelock;, Riley M. Barger, McKinley E. Franklin, Hubert; Grace E. Masencup, Mocksville; Holly F. Anthony, Erika E. Hernandez Garcia, Jordin T. Lasater, Edgar Olan-Sanchez, Matthew A. Pate, Seth Z. Talob, Sara M. Visconti, Joseph W. Whitehurst, Angus V. Withee, Morehead City; Elyssa L. Lewis, Katelyn N. Lewis, Moyock; Abigail C. Altman, Molly E. Arnold, Jennifer N. Byrd, Austin C. Davis, Leslie A. Diaz Fernandez, Jose M. Gonzales-Rosales, Brandi L. Hibbs, Manuel A. Jauregui, Madison R. Kriebel, Christian D. Lopez, Savannah D. Lowe, Caroline V. Mann, Shelby C. Pile, Mitchell Skelton, Ava M. Smith, Nicholas A. Testi, Jack T. Tyson, Newport; Allie S. Crocker, Princeton; Clara S. Reynolds, Stella; Alexis N. Burgess, James D. Curtin, Nathan C. Forbes, Michael Tata, Swansboro
Associate in Engineering: Hunter W. Stanfield, Benson; Brayden L. Day, Hubert; Jessica A. Allen, Ethan D. Hartley, Morehead City; Alexander Alvarez, Andi Flores, Newport; Cameron J. Zachary, Swansboro.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Diana G. Harrington, Atlantic Beach; Jordan C. Heim, Morehead City.
Associate in Science: Juanita P. Parker, Beaufort; Heather M. Shumate, Cape Carteret; Amani K. Harpine, Benjamin R. Meyer, Emerald Isle; Lucas A. Vladimery, Havelock; Theodore James Gaper, Maria J. Navarro, Hubert; Avery E. McElvey, Julian; Samantha M. Ibrahim, Connor McDowell, Morehead City; Marlon K. Smith, New Bern; Almar Bennett, Morgan Gaskill, Hannah E. Hays, Luke M. Mitchell, Ana S. Page, Passion R. See, Dylan M. Waters, Daniella M. Wexler, Newport; Lauren P. Lomax, Pine Knoll Shores; Anna E. Bartolini, Stacy; Abigail E. Depaul, Portsmouth; Daylen M. Piner, Williston.
Associate in General Education-Nursing: Karen J. Mercer, Beaufort; Brittany Irvine, Harkers Island; Amber R. Voisin, Morehead City; Tamara G. Banks, Chloe G. Sales, Natalie E. Show, Newport; Erica A. Jungman, Stella.
Aquaculture Technology: Payton A. Cottrell, Hailey M. Woods, Beaufort; Chloe Kuvaja, Havelock; Fain S. Swepston, Morehead City.
Aquaculture Technology Pathway: Lauren B. Overall, Newport.
Automotive Systems Technology: Ethan A. Fleming, Cape Carteret; James C. Johnson, Anthony P. Piccini, Morehead City; Kyle A. Deboyes, Joshua R. Montgomery, Newport; William F. Meyers, Pine Knoll Shores; Kristian M. Hansen, Stella; Joshua L. Sievers, Swansboro.
Baking and Pastry: Jeniyah S. Moore, Beaufort; Alexis C. Cutshaw, Havelock; Ashlee N. Arredondo, Hubert; Hannah Leclair, Morehead City; Dawnisha H. McCall, New Bern.
Boat Manufacture and Service: Wilbur L. Lampton, Hubert; Eli J. Gunter, Wilson.
Business Administration: James C. Duke, Hannah N. Morris, Hailey M. Scott Beaufort; Madison S. Trevino, Havelock; Jennifer L. Baden, Marshallberg; Joella F. Baysden, Sidney C. Moran, Abigail D. Thompson, Morehead City; Joseph Bundra, New Bern; Michael V. Farrell, Carrie S. Johnson, Beth L. Lee, Katelyn G. Styron, Newport; Ally G. McKee, Sanford.
Business Administration- Management (Certificate): Eva N. Balance, Beaufort.
College Transfer Pathway: Michael S. Dale, Atlantic Beach; Jacob M. Bennett, Rachael V. Tydings, Colton Q. Fitzgerald, Newport.
Cosmetology: Logan E. Aikin, Atlantic Beach; Karlyn M. Salter, Beaufort; Tiffany M. George, Havelock; Kenisha D. Lewis, Hubert; Amber L. Tate, Maysville; Hailey K. Adams, New Bern; Meredith R. Phelps, Shaila Torres-Gallegos, Newport; Kayle A. Reid, Swansboro.
Cosmetology Pathway: Catherine A. Owens, Gloucester.
Criminal Justice Technology: La’tecyia K. Johnson, Shane D. Wells, Beaufort; Paige N. Hauser, Cape Carteret; Rebekah J. Wagner, New Bern; Lexan K. Brockman, Austin J. Esterbrook, Penny M. Greenhill, Newport; Molly C. Ranson, Richmond; Michael Bigley, Stella.
Culinary Arts: Tristan T. Mathis, Beaufort; Ryan A. Dillon, Marshallberg; Jarron N. Barnhardt, Gage L. Boggs, Morehead City; Britney E. Nelson, Newport.
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: David W. Parrish, Atlantic Beach; Benjamin N. Arthur, Beaufort; Blake S. Morris, Newport; George W. Romine, Swansboro.
Emergency Medical Science: Kelsey A. Lyon, Cedar Point; Dylan S. Miller, Havelock; Shelby A. Freeman, Hubert; Bryan J. Brundza, Ryan A. Shallock, Jacksonville; Lathan M. Rose, Newport.
Horticulture Technology: Cayla B. Letchworth, Beaufort; Cody M. Ashwell, Havelock.
Human Services Technology: Theresa C. Brotzman, Krystal M. Lamb, Morehead City; Jacika K. Poisel, Havelock; Kayla A. Straight, Jacksonville.
Information Technology: Christopher A. Cannon, Ethan B. Lynk, Beaufort; Colten C. Raines, Cedar Point; Aaron G. Hobson, Dover; Jesse P. Handra, Charleroi; Caleb G. Hoover, Havelock; Cheyenne N. Moreno, Morehead City; Isabel H. Cunningham, Robert O. Melby, Phillip J. Quinn, Benjamin T. Smyser, Newport.
Information Technology Pathway: Jackson C. Sheldon, Beaufort.
Manicuring/Nail Technology (Certificate): Emma K. Grills, Kelly L. Piner, Beaufort; Courtney H. DuMarce, Newport; Lydia V. Mesiemore, Richlands.
Marine Propulsion Systems (Diploma) Pathway: Conner C. Mickelson, Newport.
Medical Assisting: McKenzie D. Rose, Beaufort; Hailey L. Pruitt, Marshallberg; Keionna L. Mejia, Newport; Molly S. Cupp, Peletier; Lillian M. Hill, Stella.
Medical Office Administration: Danielle E. Oden, Barbara D. Patenaude, Beaufort; Jordan A. Trevino, Havelock; Melissa A. Moore, Hubert; Candi M. Barr, Maeghan J. Day, Camden M. Stroud, Morehead City; Amanda R. Taylor, Newport; Caitlin N. Hood, Peletier.
Nurse Aide: Michelle Z. Tepetate-Dajui, Beaufort; Kayla N. Becton, Davis; Emily Carver, Kala M. Chicas, Lesley S. Stanford, Havelock; Tina M. Barefoot, Nigeria Wilkins, Jacksonville; Mollie N. Pigott, Morehead City; Sarah Ikola, Ricardo Mejia, New Bern; Nikole L. Mills, Ashley K. Salazar, Newport; Jenna N. Bourquin, Salter Path; Katana S. Smith, Stella.
Office Administration: Paula Y. Hill, Havelock.
Paralegal Technology: Jarrett R. Irizarry, Havelock; Stephen D. Thompson, New Bern; Colleen Thomas, Peletier.
Photographic Technology: Amidala S. Studer, Beaufort; Isaac M. Macias, Emerald Isle; Sidney J. Tripp, Havelock.
Radiography: Adrianna Ordaz, Beaufort; Alexandra Reynolds, Cape Carteret; Hannah R. Elsass, Charlotte; Callie J. Barbour, Clayton; Jessica M. Klock, Shallotte; Daniel C. Bristow, Kaitlynn S. Cosner, Havelock; Tianna L. Boeckmann, Hubert; Mauricio E. Coca, Kinsley M. Harbour, Holden T. Davis, Morehead City; Madison M. St Clair, New Bern; Megan B. Allen, Newport; Abigail M. Taylor, Swansboro.
Respiratory Therapy: Megan G. Holder, Beaufort; Deanna R. Foss, Hubert; Samantha J. Cavanagh, New Bern; Carissa L. Dixon, Newport.
Special Credit/Visiting Student (Non-Degree): Kayleen A. Russell, Newport.
Teacher Preparation: Alexandra M. Perry, Beaufort; Kyler R. Copeland, Morehead City; Cameron V. Teem, Zipporah N. Vanessendelft, Newport.
Welding Technology: David D. Owens, Gloucester; Tyler C, Giesey, Morehead City; Jenmekia L. Gay, Zoe E. Kelly, Newport.
