BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Public School System announced that Kim Krohn, current Assistant Principal at Croatan High School, has been named Director of Student Support Services.
Krohn has experience as a teacher, a school counselor, and an assistant principal and worked as an educator in Lynchburg, Va., prior to joining CCPS in 1998. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Education in School Counseling from Lynchburg College. She also holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve all of the students and staff in the Carteret County Public School System in the role of Director of Student Support Services," said Ms. Krohn. “I am looking forward to developing partnerships throughout the county in an effort to meet the needs of every student."
Krohn will begin her new assignment at Central Services on July 18, and will report to Blair Propst, Assistant Superintendent, and Jody McClenny, Chief Academic Officer of CCPS.
“Ms. Krohn brings a wealth of experience to the Director of Student Support Services position,” Propst said. “Having someone in this role who has a combination of student services experience as well as school administration experience is of great benefit to the success of our department and ultimately our students."
Replacing Krohn as an assistant principal of Croatan High School will be Maegan Doss Harrison. Harrison is a current assistant principal at West Craven Middle School and has also worked as an English teacher at Havelock High School in Craven County.
“I am so very excited to work with the staff and students at Croatan High School, and I know that by working together we will help students grow to be successful, productive, and hard-working citizens." Harrison said.
Also joining the administrative staff as an assistant principal at Croatan High School is Jake McAllister. McAllister replaces Chris Davis, who now serves as an assistant principal at East Carteret High School. McAllister has fifteen years of experience as a teacher and administrator in Johnston County. He is also a veteran of the armed forces and continues to serve as a United States Coast Guard Reserve Officer.
