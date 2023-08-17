BEAUFORT — County public school teachers could be seen sorting books and supplies in classrooms Aug. 17, which was the second day that employees officially reported for the 2023-24 academic year.
As of Aug. 17, most county teaching positions had been filled, but there was still a long list of other available jobs on the school system’s website. There were 50 positions open, with many of those teacher assistants.
“Our biggest need is for classified teacher assistants,” the district’s Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said.
Many teacher assistants also drive buses.
“We are at a point where we can cover bus driver shortages with double routes or other measures until we finish hiring or training some of our employees, but we are working diligently so there is the least amount of inconvenience to families who depend on school bus transportation,” Johnson said.
Carteret County is among multiple districts across the state and nation that are faced with a shortage of bus drivers, teacher assistants, and in many cases, teachers. The school system’s website showed most teaching positions were filled. Traditionally, many jobs are filled a few weeks before the start of a new school year.
As of Aug. 17, school officials said there were 1,075 employees, with 603 of those teachers, reporting for the 2023-24 academic year.
With students reporting back to classrooms on Aug. 28, teachers said they were looking forward to a new group of pupils. It was especially exciting for first-year teacher Kelly Berthold who was preparing to hang bulletin boards in her classroom at Beaufort Elementary School.
“I’m nervous and excited,” Berthold, a fifth-grade teacher, said. “I’m looking forward to the kids. I’m looking forward to getting to know my students.”
Berthold, from Sea Level, was among several teachers who were raised in Carteret County and wanted to return to their roots to teach.
Another teacher raised in Carteret County was Broad Creek Middle School (BCMS) sixth-grade social studies teacher Jordan Holt of Cape Carteret.
“I’m very excited. It’s especially cool to be back at the school I went to,” she said.
Holt said she attended White Oak Elementary, BCMS and Croatan High School.
She added that she’s following in her mother’s footsteps. Her mother is Julie Holt who teaches social studies at Newport Middle School.
“I have been in classrooms since I was very small,” she said as she hung a banner. “I used to help my mother decorate her room because she was in meetings.”
Another person returning to the school she attended as a student was BCMS Principal Jenny Bell who is the former principal at Bogue Sound Elementary School. She replaces former Broad Creek Principal Sarah Weinhold who retired in July.
“I believe it’s like coming home,” Bell said. “I was a student here, and I’m honored that Mr. Paylor (Superintendent Richie Paylor) chose me and trusts me to do this.”
Bell will have her hands full because her new school currently has major school bond construction projects underway with the building of a classroom addition and cafeteria expansion. Those projects are set to be finished for the 2024-25 school year.
Several new teachers at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) were transferring from the Craven County school system, including kindergarten teacher Emily Webster.
“This is a new school for me, but this is my 14th year teaching," Webster, who lives in Morehead City, said. “I have family in Harkers Island. I am looking forward to getting to know and build relationships with my students and families.”
BES fifth-grade teacher Paul Schwab is also a new teacher in Carteret County, transferring from Craven County. It is his 14th year in the teaching profession as well.
“I heard great things about Carteret County, and I live in Carteret County,” he said.
BES also has a new principal this year, Charity Clemmons, former assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School.
“I’m excited, and this is a great learning environment with great teachers,” she said. “Everybody has been very warm and welcoming.”
Clemmons said she is especially touched by the community support. She pointed to churches in Beaufort that are donating school supplies to teachers through the Amazon wish list program, where teachers post their needs, and the public can purchase and donate supplies to classrooms. There were also several boxes filled with school supplies from Amazon stacked in the front office of Broad Creek Middle School.
Clemmons, too, is experiencing a bit of new construction at her school thanks to a donation earlier this year from the Big Rock Foundation. Construction started this week on an outdoor learning center that will focus on science.
Paylor said he was happy to see employees back in classrooms and was looking forward to the new year.
“We are excited to start the year in a new era for Carteret County Public Schools (CCPS), with a new strategic focus, a new mission and vision and a great group of new employees to add to our seasoned faculty and staff members,” he said. “I’m proud of our CCPS educators and support staff who are more than ready to engage, educate and empower all of our students from Cedar Island to Cedar Point.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.