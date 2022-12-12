Delaney Dodge, a former Carteret County resident, was inducted Nov. 7 into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society through its chapter at UNC-Chapel Hill. She achieved at least a 3.85 grade point average and participated in numerous extra-curricular activities to gain an invitation for induction.
She graduated in May 2021 from UNC-Chapel Hill with a double major in media/journalism and political science and is now working as a publicity assistant for J/PR in San Diego, Calif. She is a 2017 graduate of West Carteret High School.
Her parents are Beverli Dodge of Havelock and Robert Dodge, formerly of Beaufort who now resides in East Boothbay, Maine.
Phi Beta Kappa Society is the oldest academic honor society in the United States, and one of the most prestigious due to its long history and academic selectivity. The organization promotes and advocates for academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences.
