The Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. usually the first Tuesday of each month unless otherwise noted on our website in the Central Services building, Beaufort.
Public comment takes place at the beginning of each regular meeting.
All meetings are held at the Carteret County Public School System's Central Services Office, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, North Carolina unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.