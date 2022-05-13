These students earned associate’s degrees, diplomas or certificates from Carteret Community College during graduation ceremonies Friday:
Aquaculture Technology
Isis B. Bess,Brianna S. D'Angelo , Victoria L. Hill, Sean G. Gilchrist, James R. Gorke, Chloe Kuvaja, James C. Johnson, III, Benjamin T. Mathisen, Melanie E. Russell, Braydon R. Southerland, Jonaustin G. White.
Automotive Systems Technology
Kyle A. Deboyes, Tyler W. Evans, Ethan A. Fleming, Daniel W. Huff, Breaden L. Leet, Grant C. Seaton, Joshua L. Sievers.
Baking and Pastry Arts
Craig J. Alley Jeffrey, Paul Huneycutt, Britney Ellen Nelson, Robby Morton Taylor.
Basic Law Enforcement Training - (Fall 2021)
Caleb J. Alvarado, Andrew W. Benson, Corey T. Branch, Steven A. Chrisman, Makaela R. Marshall, Madelyn G. McMahon-Wine, Justin B. Russell, Austin Smith, Brandon L. Turner, Brian C. Vadell, Nicholas E. Wales, Jonathan B. Williams.
Boat Manufacture and Service
Ethan J. Best, Joshua E. Dunn, Steven R. Garner, Eli J. Gunter, Patrick E. Poindexter.
Boat Manufacture/Service Pathway
Trey Austin, David F. Noe Jr.
Business Administration
Yolanda L. Aviles, Alexis N. Burgess, Travis W. Collins, David D. Owens, Joseph C. Scott, Maria L. Selvan Ruiz, Tiffanie E. Shannon, Katelyn G. Styron, Daniella M. Wexler, Felicia Wright.
Business Administration Pathway
Maria M. Miranda-Jimenez.
Criminal Justice Technology
Berkley W. Bell, Nikia Carter, Dalton L. Leemkuil, Krystal P. Morin, Matthew B. Osborn, Melissa D. Sneed, Ryan J. Van Kouteren, Celia Villatoro, Kenyette O. Wade, Jr., Lexan K. Wetherington, Brian C. Willis, Benjamin K. Yancey.
Culinary Arts
Craig James Alley, Ryan A. Dillon, Hannah E. Geier, Jeffrey P. Huneycutt, Michelle T. McCoy, Tristan T. Mathis, Britney E. Nelson.
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology
Benjamin N. Arthur, Blake S. Morris, George W. Romine, Seth B. Taylor, Adam R. Webb, Richard Weippert.
Early Childhood Education
Kim D. Chensue, Ana Lozada-Skinner, Kimberly A. Mandarelli, Kanesha A. Rodgers.
Food Service Technology
Ethan C. Perrin.
Food Service Technology Pathway
Ty D. Frazier, Abigail Kimzey, Lily Peoples.
General Occupational Technology
Daniel C. Bristow, Savannah C. Lilly, Rachel M. Webb.
Horticulture Technology
Kelly A. Canaday, Naomi P. Clark, Nelson B. Collier, Franchesca N. Davis, Paul N. Gutierrez, Pamela A. Hanson, Jeremy L. Lira, John A. Quinn.
Information Technology
Edward L. Buggs, Christopher Cannon, Wayne M.Carpenter, Nykia J. Cypress, Joanna E. Edge, Hayley Elshof, Abigail R. Garland, Curtis I. Gillikin, Damien O'Brian Guthrie, Jesse P. Handra, Mark D. Hanna, Ethan B. Lynk, Cheyenne Nicole Moreno, Jamee L. Rose, Richard E. Scarborough, Trevor R. Tryon, William B. Widgeon III.
Manicuring and Nail Technology Pathway
Kelly L. Piner.
Marine Propulsion Systems
Erik Ebert, Douglas S. Ellsworth, Ethan N. Gilbert, Daniel A. Howard, Wilbur L. Lampton, Joseph D. Lewandowski, Susan B. Surfass.
Marine Propulsion Systems Pathway
Samuel Byrnes, Gabriel Golden, Dustin W. Jolly, Cameron Morrow, Conner C. Mickelson.
Medical Office Administration
Elizabeth G. Bell, Lisa Marie Collins, Roxanne L. Hester, Lorena S. Garcia, McKenzie J. Miller, Danielle E. Oden.
Office Administration
Lorena S. Garcia, Carrie Gipson, Paula Y. Hill, Melissa A. Moore, Maureen A. Williams.
Paralegal Technology
Megan L. Hall-Whitfield, Kimberly L. McAloon, Grace E. McKee, Christine M. Rodriguez, Amanda J. Wagner.
Photographic Technology
Joseph M. Buckner, Sarah A. Garner, Isaac M. Macias, Connie G. Mayo, Stephanie M. O'Donnell Alexandria L. Ortiz, Haley C. Williams.
Welding Technology
Audrey E. Byrne, Jenmekia L. Gay, Tyler C. Giesey, David T. Gillikin, Ethan P. Hudson, Jaron C. Edwards Jones, Edward S. Johnson, David D. Owens, Naomi Espiritu, Wyatt C. McClees, Benjamin A. Millis, Trey A. Pallotti, Devin B. Russell, Jayden E. Smith, Marten H. Stel.
Welding Technology Pathway
David Owens.
Associate in Arts
Abigail C. Altman, Morgan C. Ballou, Lucero D. Barajas-Gomez, Alma J. Barajas-Valadez, Anna E. Bartolini, Isaac H. Beasley, Preston L. Bolding, Morgan T. Bosman, Joseph L. Brennan, John T. Brocklesby, Robert B. Brooks, Briana A. Brown, Sadie E. Carpenter, Caitlyn M. Clancy, Elaina Coffey, Blake A. Cook, Elizabeth M. Crews, Heather B. Davis, Lauren E. Deluzio, Lily M. Dipietrantonio, Nathan C. Forbes, Victor M. Geronimo Dominguez, Amani Harpine, Courtney L. Harrison, Erika E. Hernandez Garcia, Shelby D. Hockett, James C. Johnson III, La'tecyia K. Johnson, Nykeria D. Johnson, Trahern B. Landy, Samantha J. Lane, Madison V. Lee, Brooke A. Lehman, Elyssa L. Lewis, Katelyn N. Lewis, Thomas C. Lewis, Grace Masencup, Joseph R. McClure, Katelyn I. McCourt, Gericko N. Mendoza, McKenzie J. Miller, Gabriella M. Montford, Caleb Moore, Elijah S. Mullen, Micah T. Munden, Scott M.Newell, Jordan C. Oldham, Shelby L. Pegelow, Makayla L. Penton, Hayden E. Quinn, Jenna R. Rutledge, Adrianna R. Seder, Gabrielle A Slocum, Allison L. Tenczar, Damien L. Teran, Stewart Thompson-Shirey, Alexis P.Tosh, Jack Tyson, Elizabeth A. Verrico, Daniella M. Wexler, Owen W. Withee, Lee A. Aylward, Phoebe C. Burick, Melissa H. Dillon, Jennifer Garcia-Jimenez, Katherine E. McGrath.
Associate in Science
Isaac H. Beasley, Savannah L. Bell, Preston L. Bolding, Trevin C. Cooper, Lauren E. Deluzio, Emily R. Doyle, Dylan K. Gilliland, Hannah E. Hays, Orlando A. Hernandez, Samantha M. Ibrahim, Jazmine A. Johnson, Juan M. Lara Torres, Molly K. Marino, Brittney A. Moore, Micah T. Munden, Ana S. Page, Matthew K. Pfaff, Jenna R. Rutledge, Stewart Thompson-Shirey.
Associate Degree Nursing
Tory A. Burr, Colby J. Case, Lydia R. Domitrovits, Jenna A. Etheridge, Kristen M. Godwin, Shannon I. Hayes, Ashley H. Holder, Sarah G. Hosford, Carlin D. McCarthy, Tammy L. McKinnie, Katelyn R. Mullins, Kaitlyn M. Rice, Chance K. Rosencrantz, Amanda Siggler, Quantiara S. Spell, Leah B. Taylor, Stephanie N. Thomas, Rima R. Ward.
Cosmetology
Kaitlyn Adams, Beth A. Kiluk, Sophie A. Kiluk, Tonya M. Pierce, Alexis Shriver, Maddison B. Sidoran, Renee E. Tetreault, Katlyn Williams.
Emergency Medical Science
James M. Ainsworth, Roy Carter, Lexy E. Edmonds, Shelby A. Freeman, Kaira S. Grant, Caitlin M. Kemerait, Christopher L. Lewis, Justin G. Lewis, Grace H. Look, Savannah C. Lilly, Lathan M. Rose.
Esthetics Technology
Natalie Banner, Bailey Benham, Dawn Delea, Rachel A. Echols, Elizabeth A. Hoffman, Danica Rae Howard, Elizabeth Garland, Elyssa-Beth Kimball, Kaylee T. Jackson, Angelimar Lopez, Torrie McLerran, Megumi Messer, Hannah N. Prosoco, Amy Jo Thomas, Brooke N. Wilson.
Human Services Technology
Erin L. Bird, Amy B.Cameron, Carolyn M. Gunter, Forest N. Hessel, Laura R. Hester, Krystal M. Lamb, Stephanie A. Massey, Karen L. McNeill, Marian K. Mott, Amber N. Pritchett, Kayla M. Straight, Catherine L. Wolf.
Manicuring/Nail Technology Pathway
Kelly L. Piner.
Medical Assisting
Crystal D. Cantrell, Cristhel De La O. Jauregui, Keionna L. Garrison, Lillian M. Hill, Angela N. Jarman, Kristina M. Kelley, Milagros Lebron-Cardona, Brianna M. Magee, Keionna L. Mejia, Adriana L. Menard, Sarah E. Morcock, Hailey L. Pruitt, Mishel C. Regil Perez, Daniela Rios-Vazquez, Katheryn S. Rodgers.
Nurse Aid
Annabelle L. Fulmer.
Radiography
Megan B. Allen, Sarah M. Bennett, Marissa Bower, Daniel C. Bristow, Kaitlynn S. Cosner, Holden T. Davis, Joseph K. Lessard, Manan Patel, Alexandra Reynolds, Megan E. Schofield, Madison M. St. Clair, Taylor M. Sweet.
Respiratory Therapy
Deanna R. Foss, Gabrielle M. Frantz, Katlyn M. Henshaw, Patrick D. Jones, Ashley Mark, Greta L. Meadows, Sarah M. Moon, Jayme L. Russell, Vera Sanzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.