These students earned associate’s degrees, diplomas or certificates from Carteret Community College during graduation ceremonies Friday:

Aquaculture Technology

Isis B. Bess,Brianna S. D'Angelo , Victoria L. Hill, Sean G. Gilchrist, James R. Gorke, Chloe Kuvaja, James C. Johnson, III, Benjamin T. Mathisen, Melanie E. Russell, Braydon R. Southerland, Jonaustin G. White.

Automotive Systems Technology

Kyle A. Deboyes, Tyler W. Evans, Ethan A. Fleming, Daniel W. Huff, Breaden L. Leet, Grant C. Seaton, Joshua L. Sievers.

Baking and Pastry Arts

Craig J. Alley Jeffrey, Paul Huneycutt, Britney Ellen Nelson, Robby Morton Taylor.

Basic Law Enforcement Training - (Fall 2021)

Caleb J. Alvarado, Andrew W. Benson, Corey T. Branch, Steven A. Chrisman, Makaela R. Marshall, Madelyn G. McMahon-Wine, Justin B. Russell, Austin Smith, Brandon L. Turner, Brian C. Vadell, Nicholas E. Wales, Jonathan B. Williams.

Boat Manufacture and Service

Ethan J. Best, Joshua E. Dunn, Steven R. Garner, Eli J. Gunter, Patrick E. Poindexter.

Boat Manufacture/Service Pathway

Trey Austin, David F. Noe Jr.

Business Administration

Yolanda L. Aviles, Alexis N. Burgess, Travis W. Collins, David D. Owens, Joseph C. Scott, Maria L. Selvan Ruiz, Tiffanie E. Shannon, Katelyn G. Styron, Daniella M. Wexler, Felicia Wright.

Business Administration Pathway

Maria M. Miranda-Jimenez.

Criminal Justice Technology

Berkley W. Bell, Nikia Carter, Dalton L. Leemkuil, Krystal P. Morin, Matthew B. Osborn, Melissa D. Sneed, Ryan J. Van Kouteren, Celia Villatoro, Kenyette O. Wade, Jr., Lexan K. Wetherington, Brian C. Willis, Benjamin K. Yancey.

Culinary Arts

Craig James Alley, Ryan A. Dillon, Hannah E. Geier, Jeffrey P. Huneycutt, Michelle T. McCoy, Tristan T. Mathis, Britney E. Nelson.

Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology

Benjamin N. Arthur, Blake S. Morris, George W. Romine, Seth B. Taylor, Adam R. Webb, Richard Weippert.

Early Childhood Education

Kim D. Chensue, Ana Lozada-Skinner, Kimberly A. Mandarelli, Kanesha A. Rodgers.

Food Service Technology

Ethan C. Perrin.

Food Service Technology Pathway

Ty D. Frazier, Abigail Kimzey, Lily Peoples.

General Occupational Technology

Daniel C. Bristow, Savannah C. Lilly, Rachel M. Webb.

Horticulture Technology

Kelly A. Canaday, Naomi P. Clark, Nelson B. Collier, Franchesca N. Davis, Paul N. Gutierrez, Pamela A. Hanson, Jeremy L. Lira, John A. Quinn.

Information Technology

Edward L. Buggs, Christopher Cannon, Wayne M.Carpenter, Nykia J. Cypress, Joanna E. Edge, Hayley Elshof, Abigail R. Garland, Curtis I. Gillikin, Damien O'Brian Guthrie, Jesse P. Handra, Mark D. Hanna, Ethan B. Lynk, Cheyenne Nicole Moreno, Jamee L. Rose, Richard E. Scarborough, Trevor R. Tryon, William B. Widgeon III.

Manicuring and Nail Technology Pathway

Kelly L. Piner.

Marine Propulsion Systems

Erik Ebert, Douglas S. Ellsworth, Ethan N. Gilbert, Daniel A. Howard, Wilbur L. Lampton, Joseph D. Lewandowski, Susan B. Surfass.

Marine Propulsion Systems Pathway

Samuel Byrnes, Gabriel Golden, Dustin W. Jolly, Cameron Morrow, Conner C. Mickelson.

Medical Office Administration

Elizabeth G. Bell, Lisa Marie Collins, Roxanne L. Hester, Lorena S. Garcia, McKenzie J. Miller, Danielle E. Oden.

Office Administration

Lorena S. Garcia, Carrie Gipson, Paula Y. Hill, Melissa A. Moore, Maureen A. Williams.

Paralegal Technology

Megan L. Hall-Whitfield, Kimberly L. McAloon, Grace E. McKee, Christine M. Rodriguez, Amanda J. Wagner.

Photographic Technology

Joseph M. Buckner, Sarah A. Garner, Isaac M. Macias, Connie G. Mayo, Stephanie M. O'Donnell Alexandria L. Ortiz, Haley C. Williams.

Welding Technology

Audrey E. Byrne, Jenmekia L. Gay, Tyler C. Giesey, David T. Gillikin, Ethan P. Hudson, Jaron C. Edwards Jones, Edward S. Johnson, David D. Owens, Naomi Espiritu, Wyatt C. McClees, Benjamin A. Millis, Trey A. Pallotti, Devin B. Russell, Jayden E. Smith, Marten H. Stel.

Welding Technology Pathway

David Owens.

Associate in Arts

Abigail C. Altman, Morgan C. Ballou, Lucero D. Barajas-Gomez, Alma J. Barajas-Valadez, Anna E. Bartolini, Isaac H. Beasley, Preston L. Bolding, Morgan T. Bosman, Joseph L. Brennan, John T. Brocklesby, Robert B. Brooks, Briana A. Brown, Sadie E. Carpenter, Caitlyn M. Clancy, Elaina Coffey, Blake A. Cook, Elizabeth M. Crews, Heather B. Davis, Lauren E. Deluzio, Lily M. Dipietrantonio, Nathan C. Forbes, Victor M. Geronimo Dominguez, Amani Harpine, Courtney L. Harrison, Erika E. Hernandez Garcia, Shelby D. Hockett, James C. Johnson III, La'tecyia K. Johnson, Nykeria D. Johnson, Trahern B. Landy, Samantha J. Lane, Madison V. Lee, Brooke A. Lehman, Elyssa L. Lewis, Katelyn N. Lewis, Thomas C. Lewis, Grace Masencup, Joseph R. McClure, Katelyn I. McCourt, Gericko N. Mendoza, McKenzie J. Miller, Gabriella M. Montford, Caleb Moore, Elijah S. Mullen, Micah T. Munden, Scott M.Newell, Jordan C. Oldham, Shelby L. Pegelow, Makayla L. Penton, Hayden E. Quinn, Jenna R. Rutledge, Adrianna R. Seder, Gabrielle A Slocum, Allison L. Tenczar, Damien L. Teran, Stewart Thompson-Shirey, Alexis P.Tosh, Jack Tyson, Elizabeth A. Verrico, Daniella M. Wexler, Owen W. Withee, Lee A. Aylward, Phoebe C. Burick, Melissa H. Dillon, Jennifer Garcia-Jimenez, Katherine E. McGrath.

Associate in Science

Isaac H. Beasley, Savannah L. Bell, Preston L. Bolding, Trevin C. Cooper, Lauren E. Deluzio, Emily R. Doyle, Dylan K. Gilliland, Hannah E. Hays, Orlando A. Hernandez, Samantha M. Ibrahim, Jazmine A. Johnson, Juan M. Lara Torres, Molly K. Marino, Brittney A. Moore, Micah T. Munden, Ana S. Page, Matthew K. Pfaff, Jenna R. Rutledge, Stewart Thompson-Shirey.

Associate Degree Nursing

Tory A. Burr, Colby J. Case, Lydia R. Domitrovits, Jenna A. Etheridge, Kristen M. Godwin, Shannon I. Hayes, Ashley H. Holder, Sarah G. Hosford, Carlin D. McCarthy, Tammy L. McKinnie, Katelyn R. Mullins, Kaitlyn M. Rice, Chance K. Rosencrantz, Amanda Siggler, Quantiara S. Spell, Leah B. Taylor, Stephanie N. Thomas, Rima R. Ward.

Cosmetology

Kaitlyn Adams, Beth A. Kiluk, Sophie A. Kiluk, Tonya M. Pierce, Alexis Shriver, Maddison B. Sidoran, Renee E. Tetreault, Katlyn Williams.

Emergency Medical Science

James M. Ainsworth, Roy Carter, Lexy E. Edmonds, Shelby A. Freeman, Kaira S. Grant, Caitlin M. Kemerait, Christopher L. Lewis, Justin G. Lewis, Grace H. Look, Savannah C. Lilly, Lathan M. Rose.

Esthetics Technology

Natalie Banner, Bailey Benham, Dawn Delea, Rachel A. Echols, Elizabeth A. Hoffman, Danica Rae Howard, Elizabeth Garland, Elyssa-Beth Kimball, Kaylee T. Jackson, Angelimar Lopez, Torrie McLerran, Megumi Messer, Hannah N. Prosoco, Amy Jo Thomas, Brooke N. Wilson.

Human Services Technology

Erin L. Bird, Amy B.Cameron, Carolyn M. Gunter, Forest N. Hessel, Laura R. Hester, Krystal M. Lamb, Stephanie A. Massey, Karen L. McNeill, Marian K. Mott, Amber N. Pritchett, Kayla M. Straight, Catherine L. Wolf.

Manicuring/Nail Technology Pathway

Kelly L. Piner.

Medical Assisting

Crystal D. Cantrell, Cristhel De La O. Jauregui, Keionna L. Garrison, Lillian M. Hill, Angela N. Jarman, Kristina M. Kelley, Milagros Lebron-Cardona, Brianna M. Magee, Keionna L. Mejia, Adriana L. Menard, Sarah E. Morcock, Hailey L. Pruitt, Mishel C. Regil Perez, Daniela Rios-Vazquez, Katheryn S. Rodgers.

Nurse Aid

Annabelle L. Fulmer.

Radiography

Megan B. Allen, Sarah M. Bennett, Marissa Bower, Daniel C. Bristow, Kaitlynn S. Cosner, Holden T. Davis, Joseph K. Lessard, Manan Patel, Alexandra Reynolds, Megan E. Schofield, Madison M. St. Clair, Taylor M. Sweet.

Respiratory Therapy

Deanna R. Foss, Gabrielle M. Frantz, Katlyn M. Henshaw, Patrick D. Jones, Ashley Mark, Greta L. Meadows, Sarah M. Moon, Jayme L. Russell, Vera Sanzo.

