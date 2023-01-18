Virginia Christman of Emerald Isle was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. To make the list, a student must carry a minimum course load of 12 credit hours and at least a 3.5 grade point average with no grade below ‘C.’
