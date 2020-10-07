MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College received $18,000 from State Employees Credit Union Foundation to award $500 scholarships to students. The grant is part of SECU Foundation’s Bridge to Career Program Cohort.
In 2018, SECU Foundation established the SECU Bridge to Career Program to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials through the workforce continuing education division of their local community college that lead to sustainable wage careers within their local communities. CCC applied for the grant to support students enrolled in three specific programs: Commercial Driver’s License training, welding and medical office.
To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, students must meet specific criteria. For example, the student must be enrolled in one of the three targeted short-term training programs that is 96 hours or more, leads to a state-regulated or industry-recognized credential and is offered through the workforce continuing education division of their local community college.
To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, call 252-222-6117.
