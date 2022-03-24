RALEIGH — Croatan High School junior Kelsey McCormick is one of 12 North Carolina high school students selected to serve on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt recognized the students during the March meeting of the State Board of Education in Raleigh.
The SSAC is a diverse group comprised of 12 high school students from across the state’s eight education regions, with eight juniors and four seniors.
“Today’s students are tomorrow’s future,” Ms. Truitt said, “and if we are going to keep them at the center of every decision, we need to ensure they have an opportunity to directly share feedback, provide recommendations, and give perspective on our state’s education system. I am thrilled to have such an impressive group of students convened as members of the Student Advisory Council, and I look forward to seeing the proposals they put forth.”
The two-year appointment to the SSAC provides student advisers the opportunity to meet twice per month to discuss education issues affecting students, advocate on behalf of their peers and ultimately advise decision makers in state public education.
During their service, student advisers will develop two proposals for the state Superintendent’s Office and the State Board of Education to address issues that the students would like to see changed, either through policy or legislation. SSAC advisers have the opportunity not only to share their perspectives as current students but also to provide invaluable insight to state leaders on how to make positive changes within North Carolina’s education system.
Students submitted applications to be considered for the council. They had to list school involvement and extracurricular activities. They also had to state why they wanted to join the advisory committee and what perspective they would bring to the group. Ms. Truitt selected each student after reviewing all applications.
