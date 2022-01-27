Tiller School ranks in top 20% on US News and World Report’s Best Elementary Schools

BEAUFORT — Tiller School has earned the 2022 US News and World Report’s “Best Elementary School” badge, ranking in the top 20% of all North Carolina public K-5 schools.
Tiller School executive director Kelly Riley attributes the success of their students to the school’s commitment to an educational plan that nurtures social development and provides a rigorous academic program.
“Our teachers and staff fully believe that how children learn is as important as what children learn and that the greatest cognitive growth occurs through social interaction,” she said. “We are committed to teaching not only the academic content and skills, but also the social skills that children need to be successful. Tiller School prides itself on using the Responsive Classroom approach to education for over two decades. Tiller is truly a remarkable school.”
The majority of elementary and middle schools in the traditional county school system were also ranked in the top 30% of schools in the state and nation. Results for high schools have not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.